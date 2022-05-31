Marianna Naturals' Chairwoman, Heather Marianna Guest Star at The Wealth Edition of Women Gone Wild Official Book Launch

MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Marianna Naturals Corp. is pleased to announce that its very owner co-founder and Chairwoman of the Board, Heather Marianna has been invited as a featured guest star at the official book launch of the Wealth Edition of Women Gone Wild.

Rhonda Swan a world-renowned author and inspiration to women everywhere, invited Heather to the June 8th, 2022, event as she has continued to demonstrate her outstanding entrepreneurial skills and her devotion to connecting with and helping women globally.

The book launch will be held in Henderson, Nevada at the Green Valley Ranch Hotel, June 8th, 2022, from 3PM to 6PM, at 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson, NV, 89052.

The WEALTH Edition is about redefining wealth in every area of the lives of women and showing the power of connection & collaboration by sharing their wild stories and support for each other. WGW is a safe space for women to share their WILD stories and what they went through to get to where they are today. There are stories of triumph, failure, and inspiration.

Official sponsors and partnerships of the event include Marianna Naturals & Beauty Kitchen, Ice Shaker, Top Talent Publishing, LA Tribune, Revenge MD, Tronus Footwear, Unstoppable Branding Agency, Clark Agency, Rhonda Swan Show, USA Today and Forbes Monaco.

Celebrity attendance includes Shark Tank Shark, Kevin Harrington, businesswoman and author Elena Cardone, wife of Billionaire Grant Cardone, founder of the 10X Empire, J2X Olympic Gold Medalist Jamie Anderson, Danelle Delgato the Millionaire Maker, The Lohans, Danette May, Santia Deck, Diana Wentworth, New York Times Best Seller and co-author of Chicken Soup for The Soul, Patti Negri Star of Ghost Adventures and many more.

"Women Gone Wild is an invitation for women everywhere to rise. It is an inspiring rally cry to find the unstoppable, inextinguishable, powerful force that exists within all of us and to invite that part of us to step forward and lead"

-Heather Marianna, Founder of Beauty Kitchen, and Co-Founder & Chairwoman of Marianna Naturals

About Rhonda Swan & Women Gone Wild



The Women Gone Wild book series was birthed during an event in Bali, Indonesia in January 2019.The founder of the book series, Rhonda Swan and 8 of her female clients were discussing how scarce it is to see women collaborating in business these days, and how badly this needed to change. started to tell each other their story one by one and discovered the one true connection for women is the very stories that got them to where they are today. Women Gone Wild is a transmission that calls the innate feminine wisdom to rise. It is about healing the insecurities, the fears, and the inherited patterns that stop women trusting their innate wisdom (intuition) that effortlessly flows through them. It's about recognizing all the ways we have been keeping ourselves contained and restrained in effort to fit into a certain archetype of woman. It's about co-creating a whole new archetype of woman – a woman who does not keep herself small in-order-to make others feel more comfortable.

Visit Women Gone Wild: https://wgwbook.com

About Marianna Naturals Corp.



'Marianna Naturals ® was born from our belief that the world deserves 100% natural skin care and cosmetics without the use of chemical preservatives. A celebrity skin care and health & wellness brand producing products that are hand-made fresh at our facilities in the USA which are always Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, and Sulfate-Free.' Beauty Kitchen's founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients. The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Heather Marianna has starred on Bravo's luxury-travel series, "Tour Group" in 2015 and was featured on Oxygen's "My Super Shopping Addiction" in addition to appearing on several episodes of MTV's "Teen Mom OG." The DIY guru has also appeared on countless news segments across the country as a beauty expert, showcasing her own simple tricks and tips. She is the official beauty expert for KSNV-NBC 3 in Las Vegas and appears monthly to captivate viewers with new DIY tutorials. In 2020 she and fellow Co-founder Joel DeBellefeuille teamed up to launch Marianna Naturals a similar but unique brand focused on expanding across the US border into Canada.

Marianna Naturals' products are sold in Faire.com a wholesale marketplace for retailers & brands; as well as Walmart.ca, Etsy.com, Boutsy.com, Tundra.com and Beautykitchenonline.com

For more information visit: www.mariannacorp.com

Shop: www.marianna.ca

