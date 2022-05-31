Expansive® Celebrates Cooper Crossing Opening in Chandler, AZ

PHOENIX, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspace real estate leader Expansive® is proud to announce the debut of its Cooper Crossing location in Chandler, AZ. Purchased by Expansive in October 2021 and formerly known as the Cooper Crossing Executive Suites, this impressive five-acre complex on the bustling southwestern side of metro Phoenix was purpose-built as flexible workspace in 2006. It offers over 54,000 square feet of offices, SmartSuites® , meeting rooms, and amenities spread across six buildings and features outdoor patios, manicured landscaping, and more than 300 parking spaces. Since purchasing the property, Expansive invested almost $1.3 million to refresh and modernize the facilities, add new Club SmartSuites, and develop a new outdoor event venue, the Cleo Patio. All are welcome to explore it at the grand (re)opening event to be held Thursday, June 16.

Expansive® Cooper Crossing marks the company’s third outpost in the Phoenix area featuring offices, suites, on-demand meeting rooms, and the Cleo Patio event space. (PRNewswire)

"We were thrilled that the purchase of Cooper Crossing gave us another opportunity to double-down in the Phoenix area," noted Bill Bennett, Expansive's Founder and CEO. "Not only has Arizona been a welcoming market, but it continues to demonstrate great economic stability and growth potential. Cooper Crossing gives our clients more workspace options with features that complement our Downtown and Midtown properties, as well as a beautiful new event space with the opening of the Cleo Patio ." This will be Expansive's third event venue in Phoenix, a 2,400 square foot garden space ideal for seasonal receptions and social events.

Expansive Cooper Crossing is open with workspace available today, including coworking, on-demand day offices, and part-time Access Passes good at any location across Expansive's nationwide network.

About Expansive

Expansive creates workspaces where people and companies thrive. As owner, developer, and operator of the nation's largest flexspace portfolio, Expansive builds vibrant professional communities at the intersection of business and belonging. With 3.9 million square feet across products ranging from flex, long-term, and on-demand workspace, event venues, training & meeting facilities, and storage, Expansive offers flexibility and stability at market-leading prices to maximize organizations' return on their workspace investment. For more information, visit https://expansive.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Expansive