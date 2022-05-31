BlueSnap Named a 2022 Fast 50 Company by Boston Business Journal for Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named BlueSnap, the global payment orchestration platform that helps business accept payments, to its exclusive 2022 Fast 50 list, which represent the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

"We're thrilled to be named to this prestigious list for the second consecutive year," said CEO Ralph Dangelmeier. "It's a testament to the market need for BlueSnap's solutions. We have ambitious growth plans entering H2 of 2022 and are excited to continue to scale our offering and providing value for our global customers."

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal's research department.

"We are so happy to be able to celebrate this year's Fast 50 in person, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

A Fast 50 special publication is scheduled to run in the May 20 weekly edition of the Business Journal and online that week as well. A celebration to honor this year's Fast 50 was held on Thursday, May 19th at the Long Wharf Marriot, Boston, MA.

Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2018 and $1 million in 2021 were considered.

For the complete list of 2022 Fast 50 companies: https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2022/03/22/bbj-releases-this-year-s-list-of-fast-50-honorees.html

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 45 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today. For more information about BlueSnap, visit www.bluesnap.com

About BlueSnap:

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments in a better way. Our All-In-One Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for embedded payments, we offer white-labeled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47 countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com

