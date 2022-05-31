Ameritas announces newly elected officers

LINCOLN, Neb., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Lester announces the following officer elections.

Ameritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameritas) (PRNewswire)

Ameritas President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Lester announces officer elections.

Aaron Berthold has been promoted to vice president, service. Berthold was previously second vice president, customer service. He earned a Master of Arts in management with an emphasis in leadership from Doane College and a Bachelor of Science in education-business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He holds the FINRA Series 4, 7, 24, 53 and 66 securities licenses.

Susanne Denby has been promoted to second vice president, sales supervision. She was previously director, wealth management and investment services. Denby earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication from California State University, Fullerton. She also earned a certificate of merit in ancient history from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland. She holds the FINRA series 7, 24, 63 and 65 licenses. Denby is licensed in life, health and variable insurance by the State of Texas.

Beth Goldsmith has been promoted to second vice president, practice management and development. She was previously manager, field education and development. Goldsmith earned a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in organizational development focus from Concordia University. She earned her Bachelor of Science in music education from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She holds the FINRA series 6 and the Associate, Life Management Institute designation. She is on the national education committee for Women in Insurance and Financial Services (WIFS) and on the NAIFA Certification Committee for their LACP designation, as well as a member of the Field Development and Performance Committee for LIMRA.

Samantha Vopalensky has been promoted to second vice president, development and integration. An Ameritas associate for over 25 years, she was previously director, development and integration. She obtained her Master of Professional Accountancy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Doane College. Vopalensky is a Life Management Institute fellow.

John Webb has been promoted to vice president, compliance, retirement plans. Previously the second vice president, compliance and risk in retirement plans, Webb has 25 years of experience in retirement plans and earned his Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in management consulting from Montreat College in North Carolina. He received a Bachelor of Science in business administration with an emphasis in accounting and a Bachelor of Arts in music from Berea College in Kentucky.

An associate of Ameritas for over five years, Webb is an enrolled retirement plan agent with the IRS. He also holds the following designations from the American Retirement Association qualified 401k administrator (QKA), qualified pension administrator (QPA), tax-exempt and governmental plan consultant (TGPC) and a certified plan fiduciary advisor (CPFA). He also holds designations from the National Institute of Pension Administrator (NIPA), an accredited pension representative (APR) and an accredited pension administer (APA). Webb is also the past president of the ASPPA Benefits Council (ABC) of Greater Cincinnati and is currently the treasurer.

About Ameritas®

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

derek.rayment@ameritas.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ameritas