InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Floor Drain Trap (TRO-587)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a plumber I thought there should be a way to replace the conventional floor drain and offer an extra layer of protection to prevent major sewage backups," said an inventor, from OTTAWA, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the BACK WATER TRAP. My design would prevent any return backup at the floor level, reducing any related sewage odors, mold, or bacteria buildup."

The invention provides a multi-functional floor drain trap for required water egress. In doing so, it eliminates upward reverse flow of sewage from the drain into a residential home. As a result, it reduces the frustration associated with conventional floor drains and it prevents the backup of toxic water, unpleasant sewage odors, mold buildup, etc. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install so it is ideal for residential or commercial settings, professional plumbers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

