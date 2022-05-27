InventHelp Presents Alcoholic Beverage Machine (PHO-2780)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got tired of standing in line at bars waiting to be served a drink," said the inventor from Mesa, Ariz. "I created this in order to eliminate overcrowded bars and provide convenience when in need of a drink."

She invented THE TURN UP that fulfills the need for a means of providing bar/club patrons with easy access to alcoholic beverages. This device would offer patrons a wide selection of drinks to choose from, allowing them to receive it in a timely manner. This will eliminate the hassle of standing in line at an overcrowded bar and can contribute to great customer satisfaction. Additionally, this would help increase revenues at the establishment and save servers time by allowing customers to obtain their own beverages.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO-2780, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

