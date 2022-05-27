ChurnZero announces CSM Appreciation Week award winners

Seven exceptional Customer Success professionals triumph in an international field of 400 nominees to win industry acclaim, peer recognition, and cash prizes

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, has announced the winners of its first CSM Appreciation Week awards, recognizing seven exceptional Customer Success managers (CSMs) from across the SaaS industry and around the world. The winners were decided by nearly 10,000 public votes from a field of 18 finalists, picked from 400 candidates nominated by their colleagues for their dedication, skills, and revenue-driving accomplishments in the field of CS.

"We're awed by the global response to CSM Appreciation Week," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "We've seen award nominations from CS teams everywhere from the USA to Ukraine; from the Netherlands to New Zealand. We've also seen an upswell in appreciation of the value that CSMs deliver. CSMs aren't just coaches, advocates, and problem-solvers; they're engines of growth and revenue for their companies. We congratulate and appreciate every winner, finalist, and nominee."

Open to CS professionals from all industries and companies, the CSM Appreciation Week awards span six categories representing essential CS goals, traits, and skillsets. The categories, winners, and finalists are:

1: Growth Driver, sponsored by ESG.

Recognizes a CSM who delivers long-term growth and net revenue retention (NRR) through expansion and cross-selling.

Winner: Alejo San Segundo , Cutover

Finalist: Nick Schaefer , Center

Finalist: Adhiti Narayan , CoStar

2: Tech Trailblazer, sponsored by Skilljar.

Recognizes a CSM with a masterful, forward-thinking approach to technology, data, and process.

Winner: Molly Sitzer , Ellevation Education

Finalist: Angus Lindsay , LightSpeedHQ

Finalist: Ann Mansour , RouteThis

3: Churn Warrior, sponsored by Blind Zebra.

Recognizes a CSM who helps grow NRR with a proactive approach to solving problems and fighting churn.

Winner: Connor Ronan , ClearGov

Finalist: Lisa Autry , NAVEX

Finalist: Sahil Sharma, Dynamic Yield

4: CS Advocate, sponsored by SuccessCOACHING.

Recognizes a CSM who champions their CS team's role in a way that other teams can't ignore.

Winner: Anna Kainova, Shelf

Winner: Martin Malone , Interact

Finalist: Nathan Guastella-Byren , Chili Piper

Finalist: Ben Nicastri , HiBob

Finalist: Sara Newman , Cision

Finalist: Marcello Rosales , 6sense

5: Engagement Expert, sponsored by Higher Logic Vanilla.

Recognizes a CSM who goes above and beyond to create excellent customer experiences.

Winner: Matt Michalak , CoreView

Finalist: Christina Meguerian , Opterus

Finalist: Emily Salzer , Tripleseat

6: Future CS Leader, sponsored by The Success League.

Recognizes a future leader who is new to Customer Success, but already making a major impact.

Winner: Reza Slivka , Realync

Finalist: Nick Barraclough , Nylas

Finalist: Evan Saltzberg , Logiwa

To learn more about the winners and CSM Appreciation Week, visit the ChurnZero blog.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a real-time Customer Success platform that helps subscription businesses fight customer churn. Its software solutions allow businesses to understand how their customers use their product, assess their health and likelihood to renew, and personalize the customer experience through timely and relevant touchpoints. ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, DC, and is backed by leading investment firms such as JMI Equity, Baird Capital, Grotech Ventures, and Middleland Capital. For more information, visit https://churnzero.com.

