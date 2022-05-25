Waller Helms Advisors to Acquire Park Sutton Advisors

Transaction Adds RIA M&A Market Leader to Waller Helms Platform

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller Helms Advisors ("WHA"), the specialist investment bank focused on insurance, healthcare, wealth, and financial technology, has agreed to acquire Park Sutton Advisors LLC ("PSA"), the leading investment bank focused on M&A advisory for the wealth and investment management sector. Founded in 2008 and led by Steven Levitt, PSA completed 25 wealth management transactions in 2021 and has maintained this momentum in 2022.

"This combination is game changing," commented James Anderson, CEO of WHA. "The addition of Park Sutton significantly enhances our capabilities in the wealth and investment management sector and creates a specialist firm with 11 Managing Directors who successfully advised on over 50 transactions in 2021. Steve, along with Dan Erichson, CFA and John Eubanks, CFP, has built an enviable practice and we believe the combination with Waller Helms will allow the team to better serve clients in this rapidly transforming sector. We look forward to welcoming them and all our new colleagues from Park Sutton to Waller Helms."

"We are proud of what we have built at Park Sutton and are excited for this next chapter. We chose to partner with Waller Helms out of a variety of attractive options based on our shared business philosophies and common belief in the importance of a strong, client-centric culture. The partners of WHA have distinguished backgrounds and many have worked together for two decades. This alignment makes for a very strategic combination, and I personally am excited to help build the combined business for many years to come," said Steven Levitt, Founder and Managing Director of PSA.

The combination of WHA's and PSA's leading Insurance and Wealth Management advisory practices mirrors consolidation trends between these two significant industries. When coupled with WHA's accelerating Healthcare Services and FinTech / HCIT M&A practices, the combined firm will sit at the epicenter of several of the most active industries for M&A in the market today. The collective expertise, relationships and scale will position WHA to better serve a wide range of companies and investors active in these attractive, converging sectors. Steve, Dan, and John join WHA as Managing Directors and Partners.

The Transaction is subject to FINRA Approval.

McDermott, Will, & Emery provided legal advice to WHA. Griffin Financial provided financial advice and Godfrey & Kahn provided legal advice to PSA.

About Waller Helms Advisors

Waller Helms Advisors, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a specialist investment bank focused on the insurance, healthcare, investment and financial technology sectors. The firm advises clients on mergers and acquisitions as well as private and public capital raising. WHA works with closely-held businesses, sponsor-backed firms and publicly-traded companies ranging in size from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. For more information, visit www.wallerhelms.com.

About Park Sutton Advisors

Park Sutton Advisors, based in New York, New York, is a leading boutique investment bank specializing in financial services with a focus on wealth management amongst other sectors. PSA provides experienced, confidential advice and the absolute highest level of personal attention to our clients. The firm delivers uniquely tailored solutions and seek to ensure a long-term strategic fit, rather than focusing solely on near-term results. For more information, visit www.parksuttonadvisors.com.

