Pacira BioSciences and the National Senior Games Association Break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Largest Game of Freeze Dance

More than 1,300 participants joined the recording-breaking game held at the 2022 National Senior Games Celebration of Athletes

TAMPA, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. and the National Senior Games Association (NSGA) secured the new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest Game of Freeze Dance. A total of 1,308 individuals participated in the record-breaking game on Monday, May 16 at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, during the 2022 National Senior Games. An official judge from Guinness World Records was onsite for the event and confirmed the new world record. Jesse Lee Falling from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma was also recognized as the winner of the game. Jesse attended the National Senior Games to support his mom, who competed in track and field.

Freeze dance was specifically chosen as a nod to iovera°, a hand-held device manufactured by Pacira that delivers extreme cold therapy to treat nerves and immediately reduce pain without the use of drugs. For patients living with knee osteoarthritis (OA), a condition frequently diagnosed by age 551, or those in need of a total knee replacement, one treatment with iovera° targeted cold therapy can provide OA pain relief for up to 90 days2. The use of non-opioid treatment options, like iovera°, to manage pain can help reduce the side effects that are often associated with taking opioids, such as nausea, constipation, dizziness or drowsiness, etc.

"Partnering with NSGA at the 2022 National Senior Games to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest game of freeze dance gave Pacira a unique and engaging way to inform this active audience about the non-opioid options available to treat chronic and postsurgical knee pain," said Amber Sears, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Pacira. "Our work with prestigious partners like NSGA allows us to strengthen our commitment to patients by educating them on products, like iovera°, that can provide immediate, long-lasting relief of acute and chronic pain."

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt took place at the 2022 National Senior Games Celebration of Athletes, an event recognizing the achievements of this year's athletes. The National Senior Games is the largest multi-sport championship event in the world for adults 50 and over, with more than 11,000 qualified athletes from every state and beyond expected to compete in 23 different medal sports through May 23, 2022. NSGA's Senior Games Movement offers proof that everyone can improve the quality of their lives at any age by staying active.

"What a better way to celebrate the return of the National Senior Games than gathering to smash a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title," said Marc T. Riker, NSGA CEO. "Yesterday, we found out that not only do these athletes stand out in their respective sports, but they can bring that competitive spirit to the dance floor as well!"

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for infiltration or as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block in adults for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular, injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera°®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About NSGA

The National Senior Games Association (NSGA) is a member of the U.S. Olympic Paralympic Committee Affiliate Organization Committee. NSGA is a nonprofit Florida corporation that promotes health and well-being for adults 50 and over through education, fitness and sport. NSGA governs the biennial National Senior Games, the largest multi-sport championship event in the world. The Association is comprised of 52 independent Member Games that conduct qualifying competition events, and the 2022 National Senior Games presented by Humana will be held May 10-23,2022 in Greater Fort Lauderdale. For more information, please visit NSGA.com.

About iovera°®

The iovera° system is used to destroy tissue during surgical procedures by applying freezing cold. It can also be used to produce lesions in peripheral nervous tissue by the application of cold to the selected site for the blocking of pain. It is also indicated for the relief of pain and symptoms associated with osteoarthritis of the knee for up to 90 days. In one study, the majority of the patients suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee experiences pain and symptom relief up to 150 days2. The iovera° system's "1×90" Smart Tip configuration (indicating one needle which is 90 mm long) can also facilitate target nerve location by conducting electrical nerve stimulation from a separate nerve stimulator. The iovera° system is not indicated for treatment of central nervous system tissue. Additional information is available at www.iovera.com.

Important Safety Information for iovera°®

The iovera° system is contraindicated for use in patients with the following: Cryoglobulinemia; Paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria; cold urticaria; Raynaud's disease; open and/or infected wounds at or near the treatment line. Potential complications: As with any surgical treatment that uses needle-based therapy, there is potential for temporary site-specific reactions, including but not limited to: bruising (ecchymosis); swelling (edema); inflammation and/or redness (erythema); pain and/or tenderness; altered sensation (localized dysesthesia).

Proper use of the device as described in the User Guide can help reduce or prevent the following reactions:

In the area(s) where you were treated: damage to the skin from being exposed to cold or heat, darkening or lightening of the skin, and dimples in the skin

Outside the area(s) where you were treated: muscles may not work or move normally

1 Losina E, Weinstein A, et al. Lifetime risk and age of diagnosis of symptomatic knee osteoarthritis in the US. 2014. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3886119/#:~:text=The%20estimated%20median%20age%20of,knee%20OA%20by%20age%2060.

2 Radnovich R, Scott D, Patel AT, et al. Cryoneurolysis to treat the pain and symptoms of knee osteoarthritis: a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial. Osteoarthritis Cartilage. 2017;25(8):1247-1256.

