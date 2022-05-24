SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds TEN, HMTV, SREV, and WRMK

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TEN by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TEN shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash for each share of TEN common stock that they hold. If you own TEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ten

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV), in connection with the proposed acquisition of HMTV by a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HMTV shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of HMTV common stock owned. If you own HMTV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hmtv

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SREV by Concentrix Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SREV shareholders will receive $1.50 in cash for each share of SREV common stock owned. If you own SREV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/srev

Watermark Lodging Trust, Inc. (OTC: WRMK)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Watermark Lodging Trust, Inc. (OTC: WRMK), in connection with the proposed acquisition of WRMK by funds managed by Brookfield. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WRMK shareholders will receive $6.768 in cash for each Class A share of WRMK common stock owned and $6.699 in cash for each Class T share of WRMK common stock owned. If you own WRMK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/wrmk

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law