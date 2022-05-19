Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company Announces New Priority Boarding Option; Portion of Proceeds to Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

MACKINAW CITY, Mich., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Memorial Weekend and the anticipated increase in passengers this summer, Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company, the most affordable and longest-running ferry service to Mackinac Island, Michigan, announced a new Priority Boarding option which allows passengers to board early to select their preferred seating. Passengers who choose Priority Boarding have an opportunity to purchase a ticket for a specific date and time to travel to and from Mackinac Island. A limited number of seats have been reserved for Priority Boarding on each ferry and can be purchased anytime up to 30 minutes prior to ferry departure, at a cost of $43 for adults, $31 for children (ages 5 -12), and children aged 4 and under are free. Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company will donate $2 from every Priority Boarding purchase to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. One hundred percent of the monies donated by Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company go directly to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's® lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® For more information on the new Priority Boarding option, click here; for ferry photos click here.

"We wanted to provide passengers an option to board the ferry first and secure the best seat to help make their experience as fun, convenient and comfortable as possible as they head to and from Mackinac Island," said Jerry Fetty, CEO of Mackinac Island Ferry Company. "We are supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and feel this would be a nice way to continue to show our support while helping to create awareness around the important work they do to treat seriously ill children."

After two years of canceled events and travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism experts in Michigan are feeling cautiously optimistic ahead of the 2022 summer season. According to projections from the World Travel and Tourism Council, the US travel and tourism industry is forecasted to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year.

Fetty leads the well-known ferry company that has been taking passengers to Mackinac Island since 1878, which recently announced it will change its name to Mackinac Island Ferry Company. During this transition, the company will be referred to as Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company. The new name is in alignment with the historical nature of servicing the island for over 140 years. As part of a natural transition of the brand name, the Star Line brand logo will continue to be used during this summer season and then will be phased out in the next couple of years. For the new transition logo click here.

Mackinac Island Ferry Company owns the well-known Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry branded fleet of ferries, the former Arnold Line Ferry fleet, and Mackinac Marine Services (MMS) shipyard. The company is best known for their high-speed hydro-jet rooster tail boats, family-friendly atmosphere, and most frequent number of trips to and from Mackinac Island and underneath the Mackinac Bridge. For Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company history click here.

St. Ignace, Mich. based Mackinac Island Ferry Company and its acquired lines of ferries began serving Mackinac Island in 1878 and has since been ferrying families and islanders from Mackinaw City and St. Ignace to Mackinac Island. The company is best known for their high-speed hydro-jet rooster tail boats, family-friendly atmosphere, most frequent number of trips to and from Mackinac Island and underneath the Mackinac Bridge. In addition to five classic ferries, Mackinac Island Ferry Company ferry boats include the Mackinac Express catamaran, Marquette II, Radisson, Cadillac, Joliet, LaSalle, and Anna May and the pirate ship Good Fortune. Mackinac Marine Services is located in St. Ignace, Mich., and provides boatyard and services for commercial and recreational boat needs. Mackinac Marine Services currently has a 200 metric ton marine travel lift, winter and summer boat storage, fiberglass repair, fabricating and mechanical work, welding, power washing and shrink-wrapping services. Mackinac Marine Services is owned and operated by Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company.

