Risen Energy Brings Latest 210mm-based Rooftop Solar Module to Intersolar Europe 2022

NINGBO, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy ("the Company"), a leading solar module manufacturer in China, participated in Intersolar Europe 2022 where its whole suite of latest solar solutions was on full display from May 11 to 13. Among the products showcased at booth A1.260, RSM130-8-430-450M took center stage as the newest member of Risen Energy's TITAN family. The residential photovoltaic (PV) module inherits the state-of-the-art technologies from the TITAN series while featuring exceptional reliability, efficiency, as well as unparalleled power output that can reach up to 450Wp, making it one of the most ideal products for rooftop solar systems.

"Once again, we are very pleased to take this opportunity to showcase our latest PV products as well as a wide range of world-leading solar innovations at the world's largest exhibition of solar energy. Risen Energy's 210mm-based solar module has won worldwide recognition in recent years, which is a strong testament to our users' confidence in Risen Energy's TITAN, NewT@N and Hyper-ion series of PV products ," said Wissin Ye, the Product Manager of Risen Energy.

"Driven by our vision to open up the uncharted possibilities in PV technology, Risen Energy has created this high-end solar module for the TITAN series, designed to bring greener, more efficient and flexible solar solutions to our customers worldwide," Wissin Ye added.

As an upgrade for the TITAN 40-cell high-performance monocrystalline PERC solar modules, RSM130-8-430-450M features a power output range from 430Wp to 450Wp, 10-20Wp higher than other mainstream residential PV products available on the market. It is a multi-busbar solar module manufactured with non-destructive cutting technology, capable of operating at an efficiency of 21.7%, outperforming its peers by 0.4%, increasing solar return on investment for users.

RSM130-8-430-450M is compact and aesthetic, and includes two color options – black and silver for its steel frame. Together with other products of the TITAN series, it is designed to better fulfill the various needs of distributed rooftop solar systems.

About Risen Energy

Risen Energy is a leading, global, Tier1, "AAA" credit-rated manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products and provider of total business solutions for power generation. The Company, founded in 1986 and publicly listed in 2010, compels value generation for its global customers. Techno-commercial innovation, underpinned by consummate quality and support, encircle Risen Energy total Solar PV business solutions which are among the most powerful and cost-effective in the industry. With a local market presence, and strong financial bankability status, we are committed, and able, to building strategic, mutually beneficial collaborations with our partners, as together we capitalize on the rising value of green energy.

