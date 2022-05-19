Nominations for 2022 ANSI Leadership and Service Awards Open Through June 24

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is pleased to open the call for nominations for its 2022 Leadership and Service Awards. ANSI will present the awards at a banquet and ceremony on October 12, 2022, at The Fairmont Washington, Washington, DC, during the fall 2022 World Standards Week events. Nominations for all 12 categories of awards are due by June 24, 2022 (5 p.m. Eastern).

ANSI's Leadership and Service Awards honor individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to voluntary consensus standards development, conformity assessment activities, and workforce development, and whose contributions have consistently demonstrated a commitment to their industry, the nation, and the enhancement of the global standardization system.

Criteria and submission information for the full list of ANSI Leadership and Service Awards is available at www.ansi.org/awards. Nominations forms for each award are available here and also linked below.

Of note, the Maureen Breitenberg Conformity Assessment Medal, established in 2019, has been expanded to honor work that advances the principles of the National Technology Transfer and Advancement Act (NTTAA) through outstanding contributions that support reducing redundancy and complexity in conformity assessment. Efforts to leverage private-sector conformity assessment infrastructure to meet market and regulatory needs—or distinguished research from business, industry, government, academic, or non-profit professionals that illuminate the importance of conformance in providing confidence in standards compliance, improving the health and safety of Americans, and strengthening the competitiveness of U.S. business in the global marketplace—will be considered in the selection process.

Eligibility and Selection Representatives of industry, government, academia, consumer organizations, and the U.S. voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment community—with the exception of current officers of the Institute's Board of Directors—are considered eligible for an award. Recipients will be chosen by an awards committee that comprises the officers of the ANSI Board of Directors.

As part of the nomination, letters of support from members of the standardization community attesting to the nominee's achievements are strongly encouraged. The nomination forms are available here. Winners will be announced in the summer of 2022.

"ANSI's annual awards program is a tribute to the dedicated professionals who make up the diverse U.S. standardization community," said S. Joe Bhatia, ANSI president and CEO. "We look forward to honoring outstanding contributions that help to strengthen the economy and the workforce, protect the environment, and improve the well-being of people around the world."

For more information, visit ansi.org/awards.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

