Crown Laboratories, Inc. Appoints New General Manager of Premium Skincare Business Unit

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories ("Crown"), a leader in dermatologic and aesthetic skincare solutions, announced today that June Risser has joined the organization as General Manager, Premium Skincare. She will lead the global business unit which includes the award-winning brands StriVectin and Vita Liberata, and she will hold a position on the Executive Leadership Team.

June is a skin care expert and digital innovator with a proven track record of growing businesses and brands and has worked in both the US and UK. Prior to Crown, she was General Manager at Galderma Laboratories where she led the dermatologist-recommended skin care brands Cetaphil and Differin in the US, doubling the business under her leadership.

For her transformative efforts in social media and influencer marketing on Cetaphil, June was named by Glossy Magazine as a Top 50 Beauty Executive of the Year in 2021. She is also an Rx to OTC switch expert, having led the Differin launch after gaining FDA approval, growing it to the #3 brand in retail acne. Prior to Galderma, she spent twelve years at Reckitt, a global consumer products company, where she led iconic power brands including Lysol and Clearasil.

June also has experience advising CEOs and CMOs across industries on marketing and growth strategies while she was a management consultant at Vivaldi Partners and Mitchell Madison Group. June holds a B.A. magna cum laude in politics from Princeton University and earned her Master's in Public Policy from Harvard University.

"It is with great pleasure that we officially welcome June to the Crown team. I am confident that she will leverage her skincare and business-building experience to achieve sustainable, long-term growth in the premium skincare business," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO at Crown.

"I am excited to join a purpose-driven company that is committed to skin science for life with great brands, a strong pipeline and talented team," said June. "Crown has a track record of growth and is poised for continued success. I look forward to being part of this winning team."

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eight years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

