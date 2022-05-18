WE'RE COMING HOME, NEW YORK.

CENTURY 21 ANNOUNCES A RETURN TO THE BIG APPLE IN SPRING 2023

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once a New Yorker, always a New Yorker. Century 21 today announced it is making a New York City comeback, relaunching the beloved institution in Spring 2023 at its flagship location downtown across from the World Trade Center. The iconic retailer and purveyor of off-price luxury fashion has teamed with global premium experiences company Legends to introduce a revitalized shopping experience to Century 21's faithful local - and global – fans.

Logo @ top of release (PRNewswire)

Through this next evolution, Century 21 will remain true to its DNA - one synonymous with value and luxury - continuing to thrill New Yorkers and tourists alike with an exceptional assortment of designer brands at the unbeatable prices the brand has delivered for over 60 years. With an emphasis on their Big Apple roots, Century 21 will be adding NYC to their iconic logo.

Complementing Century 21's long-standing legacy as a New York City icon, Legends boasts a prominent footprint in the New York City market, overseeing retail and hospitality operations at landmark establishments including Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees and NYCFC), One World Observatory and the MLB Flagship Store. As a global, data-driven holistic sales service provider, Legends has operated brick and mortar, pop-ups, e-commerce and in-venue retail experiences for renowned brands such as the NFL, MLB, PGA, NASCAR, Real Madrid, Dallas Cowboys, and the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, among many others.

This partnership will couple Legends omnichannel operating expertise with Century 21's expert curation of designer brands at amazing prices, to bring fans of the iconic brand an enhanced shopping experience in-store and online.

"Century 21 is, and always will be, a New York City brand," says Raymond Gindi, Century 21 Co-Chief Executive Officer, "Our flagship store has been a long-time symbol of this city's resilience and unwavering spirit. In our 60 year history we have only closed our doors twice, once after the devastation of 9/11 and then again during the COVID-19 pandemic. But like the true New Yorkers we are, we have persevered. We could not be more excited to bring Century 21 back home, delivering the same products and value to customers, in partnership with Legends."

"Legends is proud to partner with Century 21 to bring the beloved retail experience back to New York City," said Dan Smith, President, Legends Hospitality. "Working side by side with the Century 21 team, we have enhanced the in-store and e-commerce experience and are excited to 'open the doors' to a global audience in 2023."

As a result of this partnership, Century 21 will be introducing a more streamlined customer shopping experience through in-store upgrades and an elevated, e-commerce presence, which will debut at the same time the brick and mortar store opens its doors. The re-opened Cortlandt Street location will span the four main floors of the original downtown space and will offer men's, women's and children's designer apparel, footwear, outerwear, handbags, accessories, and fragrances.

About Century 21 Stores:

Century 21 Stores, a NYC icon for more than 60 years, is legendary for its exceptional offering of designer brands at amazing prices. The brand will continue to be run by the Gindi family and regain its position as the leader in high-end, off price fashion retail both in the US and through international expansion. For more information, follow Century 21 Stores on Facebook and @Century21Stores on Instagram and Twitter.

About Legends:

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

Media Contact:

Sheila Smith

SEQUEL

ssmith@sequel-inc.com

203-917-8644

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century 21 Stores