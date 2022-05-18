InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Mobility Cane (AUP-1164)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer way to use and keep track of a cane," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the WALKING CANE. My design could help to prevent visibility-related accidents, tripping hazards and misplaced canes."

The invention provides an improved design for a mobility cane. In doing so, it helps to prevent lost or forgotten canes. It also enhances safety, visibility and convenience and it prevents the cane from tipping or falling when not in use. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize mobility canes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AUP-1164, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

