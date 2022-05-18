GreenPoint Announces Global Platform Investing at the Intersection of Real Assets, Technology and Sustainability

Closes Inaugural Technology Fund with Backing of World-Class Institutional Partners & Launches Real Estate Private Equity Platform with Investment in Infinium Logistics

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPoint Partners ("GreenPoint" or the "firm"), an alternatives firm investing at the intersection of real assets, technology and sustainability, today announced the close of its inaugural technology fund at $134 million (approximately $200 million inclusive of associated co-investment capital), as well as the first investment by its innovative real estate private equity platform.

GreenPoint's Technology Fund invests in high-growth companies underpinning the digital transformation of multitrillion-dollar real asset industries: real estate, infrastructure, energy and agriculture. GreenPoint has partnered with leading real asset investors, operators and developers who own/manage over $500 billion of real assets globally, with an additional $125 billion development pipeline. The firm has welcomed investors including the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), Goodman Group, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Lendlease, Greystar, Berkshire Residential Investments, Charter Hall, Kloof Capital, Gandel Group, and the George Krupp Family Office.

GreenPoint also announced the first investment out of its private equity strategy in Infinium Logistics, a European final mile logistics platform at the forefront of decarbonization, advanced fulfillment, delivery and parking solutions. The GreenPoint investment combines growth capital for Infinium's operating platform along with funding to acquire strategic final mile logistics assets across Europe. Infinium currently manages around 30 sites across Europe and is targeting a £500 million portfolio of owned assets across Europe with full electrification infrastructure.

Chris Green, Founder and CEO of GreenPoint commented, "The increasing pervasiveness of technology and ESG trends is pressuring real asset digitization and technology adoption to catch up to other industries. Whilst the opportunities from this transition are vast, the knowledge gap and lack of integration makes this a challenging process. We believe that the winners from this transition will be digitally and sustainability-aware real asset owners/developers as well as the technology companies that can effectively deliver requisite solutions. We are excited to announce these firm milestones as we continue building the ecosystem that can facilitate success for both the real asset and technology participants."

GREENPOINT TECHNOLOGY INVESTING

The final close of the $134 million Technology Fund I allows GreenPoint to invest in high-growth companies underpinning the digital transformation of the multitrillion-dollar real assets industry. Several Limited Partners have also allocated additional equity to pursue co-investment opportunities alongside the Fund, bringing investable capital to approximately $200 million.

GreenPoint's partners' extensive global real asset portfolios enable the firm to identify the macro trends impacting real assets, allowing it to identify target technology companies and accelerate its growth via capital and its global network. Further, the firm also facilitates enhanced insights for its partners into major technology trends, opportunities and solutions to emerging challenges.

"As a global and multi-sector, long-term real estate investor, we are focused on the consequences of technology change for our portfolio and investment strategy," said Stéphane Jalbert, Managing Director, Head of Asia-Pacific and Europe, Real Estate Investments at PSP Investments, a Canadian pension investment manager with C$204.5 billion of assets. "PSP Investments is pleased to support GreenPoint as the lead investor in their Tech Fund. GreenPoint brings together a very unique perspective across the disparate worlds of technology and real estate, enabling us to leverage these insights and access innovative technology solutions."

"By investing in GreenPoint's Technology Fund, alongside other leaders in the real estate industry, Ivanhoé Cambridge strengthens its partnership strategy, maximizes value creation and fosters market intelligence transfer," said Sylvain Fortier, Chief Investment and Innovation Officer at Ivanhoé Cambridge. "This investment will allow us to stay first-class investors and owners, participate into the acceleration of digitalization of the real estate industry, access and implement innovative PropTech solution in our portfolio to ultimately generate sustainable growth."

To date, GreenPoint has invested in 16 market-leading companies including Built Technologies, OpenSpace, Envizi, ility, Fetch Package, Snapdocs and Relay Payments. The firm will continue to navigate complementary investment opportunities across technology and real assets.

"We are excited about our progress to date and honored to work with exceptional founders building transformative businesses," said Ryan Shmeizer, General Partner at GreenPoint. "Earlier this year we also achieved our first exit with the acquisition of Envizi by IBM, highlighting the deep market interest in the sector. We have successfully acted as a conduit between our portfolio companies and senior real asset stakeholders, supporting continued growth for the former and the adoption of these technology solutions for the latter."

Mr. Shmeizer brings over a decade of experience investing at top performing venture capital firms including Thrive Capital, Insight Venture Partners and Spark Capital.

GreenPoint's global insights and network are powerful assets for founders:

"GreenPoint has effectively opened channels to the decision makers at some of the largest real estate and infrastructure firms in the world via their long-standing sector relationships and insights," said Chase Gilbert, CEO, Built Technologies, which has raised $289 million in total as of December 2021. "Having partners who have built and scaled multibillion-dollar global real estate businesses is highly strategic to us. The team's deep understanding of real estate and technology has made GreenPoint an invaluable resource for our company and we are excited to continue working closely with them."

Mr. Shmeizer and Mr. Green are joined by Operating Partners Eric Boothe, Rick Michaux and John Forrest, who were most recently at JLL where they were responsible for 4.5B square feet of real estate on behalf of their clients and accelerating adoption of technology solutions such as facilities management platform Corrigo (founded by Michaux). Their experience scaling technology companies and tech-enabled operating companies brings additional support to the GreenPoint portfolio.

GREENPOINT REAL ESTATE PRIVATE EQUITY

The firm's innovative real estate private equity platform combines Mr. Green's career experience, having invested in and grown 12 real estate operating companies that today manage over $100 billion, with the broader insights from GreenPoint's Technology investing activities. This positions the firm to invest in both technology enabled real estate operating companies, along with underlying real estate that will be a beneficiary of broader industry trends. Mr. Green is joined by Alexander Çakir, who previously worked at Blackstone and Monarch Investments in both London and New York, as a General Partner.

The firm recently made its first investment into UK-headquartered Infinium Logistics ("Infinium").

Infinium delivers sustainable solutions for final mile logistics across Europe and currently manages around 30 sites for leading e-commerce firms. The team is led by James Lee, Phil Bayliss and Paul McCormack who bring logistics, parking and real estate expertise to develop solutions including, but not limited to, 1) Parking systems for staff, delivery vehicles and HGVs (heavy goods vehicles); 2) Hyperlocal hubs to support cargo bikes and dark stores for e-grocery and e-commerce fulfillment; 3) Fleet Hubs incorporating electric vehicle infrastructure; and 4) Multi-parcel locker hubs.

In conjunction with GreenPoint's capital investment, Infinium is targeting the management of more than 50 sites across Europe and owning a £500 million portfolio of assets with full electrification infrastructure.

James Lee, Founder and Executive Chairman of Infinium Logistics, noted, "Nowhere is the intersection of technology, real estate and sustainability more pronounced than final mile logistics and the transition of delivery vans and trucks to new, low carbon energy sources. GreenPoint Partners is a business that understands and shares this unique cross section of expertise and is the perfect partner to support the rapid growth of our platform."

GreenPoint has partnered with GCM Grosvenor on behalf of two large U.S. public pension plans, along with Kloof Capital and affiliates on this opportunity.

Mo Saraiya, Executive Director at GCM Grosvenor, added, "We anticipate that technology will drive significant shifts in real estate and view this transition as an exciting investment opportunity. Success will require both the tech enabled operating platforms along with high-quality underlying real estate and we are excited to partner with GreenPoint and Infinium to pursue this strategy."

GreenPoint is evaluating emerging opportunities for the real estate private equity strategy. "Combining real estate private equity and technology investing allows us to surface unique insights into the rapidly changing industry," said Chris Green. "We are uniquely positioned to back both the entrepreneurial tech-enabled operating companies and invest in the underlying real estate to drive value for our investors and portfolio companies."

About GreenPoint

GreenPoint is an alternatives investment firm that invests at the intersection of real assets, technology and sustainability. Founded in 2019 by Chris Green and headquartered in New York, the firm is deploying complementary strategies across technology investing and private equity to integrate the disparate worlds of real assets and technology. Green has 20 years of real assets experience, including 16 years at Macquarie Capital where he was the global head of real estate. The firm's activities are supported by a team of investors and operating partners who bring decades of experience in technology, real estate investing and operations at top firms. GreenPoint's investors include strategic real asset operators, pension funds, family offices and industry senior executives who collectively own/manage over $500 billion in global real assets with an additional $125 billion development pipeline. By combining tech venture capital investing real estate private equity, and sustainability solutions, GreenPoint can deliver unique and transformative insights into a rapidly changing industry. Visit us at www.greenpointpartners.com

