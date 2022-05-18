Give Your Summertime Cobb Salad a Whole New Flavor

OPELOUSAS, La., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is right around the corner and as temperatures heat up, many people want to eat lighter meals, but eating lighter doesn't mean you have to skimp on taste.

This Fried Crawfish Tails Cobb Salad by My Diary of Us is a tasty Cajun twist on the traditional, thanks in part to Tony’s Creole-Style Ranch Dressing. (PRNewswire)

One of the most popular light, summer meals is a cobb salad – full of amazing flavors you can switch up any time you want – like this Fried Crawfish Tails Cobb Salad by My Diary of Us which is a tasty Cajun twist on the traditional, thanks to Tony's Creole-Style Ranch Dressing.

FRIED CRAWFISH TAILS COBB SALAD

INGREDIENTS

1 Pound Louisiana Crawfish Tails

6 Slices Cooked Bacon

4 Boiled Eggs

1 Head Romain Lettuce, Cut Up

1 English Cucumber, Diced

½ Cup Grape or Cherry Tomatoes, Cut in Half

1 Avocado, Sliced

2 Ears Fresh Corn, Kernels Removed

1/8 Cup Red Onion, Thinly Sliced

2 Tablespoons Fresh Dill

1 Box Tony's Crispy Creole Fish Fry Mix

½ Teaspoon Tony's Original Creole Seasoning

½ Cup Buttermilk

1 Cup Vegetable Oil for Frying

Tony's Creole-Style Ranch Salad Dressing, to Taste

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: 5 Minutes

Serves: 4-6

Take 2 shallow and wide bowls and pour buttermilk into one bowl and Tony's Crispy Creole Fish Fry Mix into the other bowl. Season the buttermilk to taste with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Marinate the crawfish tails in buttermilk to coat for 2-3 minutes and then remove the excess buttermilk before adding them into the Tony's Fish Fry Mix to coat them thoroughly. Heat a large iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the vegetable oil, and when the oil is hot, add the coated crawfish tails. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown. Remove the crawfish tails from the oil and place onto a paper towel-lined baking sheet to remove the excess oil, then sprinkle on more Tony's seasoning as desired. While the crawfish tails cook, assemble the salad by adding the bacon, eggs, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, corn, onion, and dill to a large bowl. Top with the fried crawfish tails and drizzle on the Tony's Ranch Dressing as desired. Serve immediately and enjoy!

TIP: You can test your oil heat by using the end of a wooden spoon and placing it into the preheated oil. If bubbles form around the wooden spoon end, the oil is ready.

About Tony Chachere's ®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! Founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's continues to be family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, and sauces for both pantry and table.

As part of Tony's 50th Anniversary Celebration, pick up your commemorative can of Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Order it now at tonychachere.com.

tonychachere.com

#PassAGoodTime

#50YearsOfFlavor

@tonychacheres

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tony Chachere's