BRENNAN HIRES HILDEBERTO MORENO AS VICE PRESIDENT

- Will Invest in Texas Border Markets

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that Hildeberto Moreno has joined the company as Vice President. Mr. Moreno will have overall responsibility for the Texas border markets from El Paso to Brownsville. Moreno's role will include sourcing investments and portfolio management.

Brennan Investment Group logo (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to have Hildeberto join Brennan," said Troy MacMane, Co – Founder and Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "Hildeberto brings deep experience, market knowledge, and strong broker relationships in the Texas border towns." Mr. MacMane is Managing Principal covering the State of Texas.

Mr. Moreno has a strong background in industrial development, business development and asset management. Before joining Brennan Investment Group, Moreno was Director of Land Development for Iron Horse in El Paso, where he was involved in dispositions and development. Prior to Iron Horse, Mr. Moreno served as Vice President at IDI Gazeley, overseeing development and construction for ten years in the West Texas/New Mexico regions. Earlier experience includes serving as Development Manager at ProLogis for industrial projects across the US-Mexican border.

"Geopolitical tensions, advances in manufacturing technology, and shifts in inventory management priorities have boosted industrial activity along the U.S. and Mexican borders," explained Michael Brennan, Brennan's Chairman and Co-Founder. "Our long-standing relationships with hundreds of manufacturing tenants provides Brennan with a unique opportunity to serve the reshoring of American manufacturing firms."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 12 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Contact: Ursula Walendzewicz, uwalendzewicz@brennanllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC