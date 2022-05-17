Xello Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech and Best Student Experience Categories

The K-12 future readiness program earns nod from the industry's only peer-recognized awards program

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xello , the award-winning K-12 college, career and future readiness program, was recognized as a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech and Best Student Experience categories. CODiE Award finalists represent the best products, services and people in the education and business technology industries.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a CODiE Award finalist in both categories," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and founder, Xello. "We strive to create an exceptional user experience with top-notch customer support. Our dedicated team promises a seamless and stress-free transition into our easy-to-use software, and our award-winning design and turnkey educator tools makes it easy to track progress in students' pursuit of future readiness."

Through the Xello platform, students in grades K-12 can build self-knowledge and explore options beyond high school. Using interest-based assessments, they are matched with careers that best reflect their interests, while educators have visibility into monitoring student progress and college application workflows. Built-in curriculum and reflective activities help students build social-emotional skills and knowledge that future employers value.

From career, personality and skills assessments, to developing a student portfolio and exploring careers and colleges, Xello prepares students for the future by using a discovery-based model that helps students of all pathways, backgrounds, and abilities, build self-knowledge and create meaningful plans for future success.

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries is produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Xello was picked as a finalist across 47 education technology categories.

"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations June 8 and June 9, 2022.

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world .

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

