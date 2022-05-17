Tulane University Expands Relationship with Noodle to Launch an Online Doctor of Public Health in Leadership, Advocacy and Equity

Program is First Online Doctorate in Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine's Online Portfolio with Noodle

NEW ORLEANS and NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulane University's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine (SPHTM) announced today the expansion of its relationship with Noodle , the country's fastest-growing online learning network, to launch an online Doctor of Public Health in Leadership, Advocacy and Equity (DrPH). The program is currently accepting applications for a Fall 2022 start.

The online DrPH is the first doctorate-level program that the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine will provide fully online. The program brings a unique focus to the themes of leadership, advocacy and equity not seen in other doctors of public health programs and prepares students for careers managing public health agencies and non-profits.

The Online DrPH expands on Tulane SPHTM's existing portfolio of online programs launched in collaboration with Noodle, its online innovation partner, including the Master of Public Health in Community Health Sciences, the Master of Health Administration, the Master of Public Health in Disaster Management, and the Master of Science in Public Health in Industrial Hygiene.

The Online DrPH in Leadership, Advocacy, and Equity is built for impassioned leaders who refuse to let the status quo remain unchallenged. The program teaches professionals of all backgrounds how to apply principles of leadership, advocacy, and equity in their work to become agents of change. This is accomplished through a robust combination of classroom engagement and co-curricular experiences.

"The investment we provide in hands-on public health practice, grounded in a solid understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion, will provide students with the skills to successfully advocate for their constituencies and serve as desperately needed leaders in their community," said Program Director W. Susan Cheng, PhD, MPH, associate dean for public health practice and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"We are thrilled to partner yet again with Tulane's SPHTM on a program that provides students with an accessible path to gain the critical leadership skills, experiences, and connections to amplify their voices and spearhead true change in their community or organization," said Stephen Green, Chief Program Officer. "Tulane is an incredible partner and we're thrilled to keep exploring and innovating with them."

Founded in 1912, Tulane's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine was the first school of public health in the United States and has been universally recognized as a leader in the field for more than a century. The school provides innovative educational programs using a combination of live, interactive and independent coursework to cultivate equity-minded leaders who will advocate for healthy communities globally.

About Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine

As stewards of the first school of public health in the United States, the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine cultivates independent thinkers, innovative leaders, fierce advocates, and accomplished scholars. From the neighborhoods of New Orleans to communities worldwide, we conduct research and collaborate with our partners to ensure that all of humanity has an equitable opportunity to be healthy and pursue optimal well-being. We train the problem solvers.

About Noodle

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers, and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter .

