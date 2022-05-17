TRINET LAUNCHING TRINET PEOPLEFORCEX THIS WEEK IN BOSTON

EVENT FOR BOSTON'S SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZE BUSINESS LEADERS TO FEATURE THOUGHTFUL DISCUSSIONS AROUND INSPIRATION, INSIGHTS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP

WHAT: TriNet , a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), will hold its first TriNet PeopleForceX event on Thursday, May 19. An extension of its award-winning PeopleForce conference, focused on business resiliency, transformation agility, and innovation for SMBs, TriNet PeopleForceX will feature conversations with TriNet executives and Boston-area small business leaders. Registration link is here.



WHO: Michael Mendenhall – TriNet's Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, and other TriNet Executives, along with TriNet Boston-based customer Tom Aley, CEO of Aidentified. Mendenhall will also be speaking with Jon Friedman, Co-founder and COO of Freight Farms at the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 Awards Reception earlier in the evening.



WHEN: Thursday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.



WHERE: Lookout Rooftop & Bar at The Envoy Hotel

70 Sleeper St.

Boston, MA 02210



PRESS RSVP: Renee Brotherton

408-646-5103

renee.brotherton@trinet.com





Josh Gross

347-423-8300

josh.gross@trinet.com



About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

