Springbuk Earns Prestigious HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification, Giving Clients Peace of Mind Handling Sensitive Health Data

Achieving the industry's gold standard for data security means the highest rigor in managing risk and keeping compliant with shifting regulations around health data security.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbuk, a health data analytics software company whose mission is to "prevent disease with data™," announced today the Springbuk Health Intelligence™ platform has once again earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST, having achieved this level since 2019. Springbuk's platform is market-leading technology that goes beyond data warehousing and analytics to help companies unlock key insights around employee benefits and corporate health investments.

Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the Springbuk platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Springbuk in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

Given the delicate nature of healthcare data, the prestigious certification demonstrates Springbuk's deep, ongoing commitment to protecting corporate and individual data.

"Business and corporate leaders want to unlock more from their employee health data to deliver better employee experiences, cost-effective benefits, and the right mix of programs to employees without concern over data security," said Chris Morrison, Manager of Security and IT for Springbuk. "This re-certification once again demonstrates to our customers and buyers that we have implemented rigorous controls to protect their confidential information, and we continue to invest resources to maintain this highest level of security controls," added Steve Kukulka, Springbuk Chief Technology and Product Officer.

HITRUST tests for security controls, risk mitigation, and compliance issues to ensure that certified companies meet the highest regulation standards and industry-defined requirements.

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Springbuk's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

Companies turn to Springbuk's Health Intelligence platform and the company's data scientists, clinicians, and population health experts to better plan, select, and evaluate employee health benefits. Springbuk's technology analyzes myriad health data provided by employers, healthcare providers, and other public data sources to generate insights about employee populations related to health benefits, prescription drugs, and well-being initiatives.

About Springbuk

Imagine a world where every healthcare decision is backed and guided by data. Springbuk is the health data analytics solution that equips you with the insights and expertise you need to sharpen your benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. Unlike legacy data warehouses, we simplify data-driven decision-making with an intuitive user experience, predictive modeling, and curated action steps. Springbuk — a world of actionable health intelligence insight, at your fingertips. Visit springbuk.com to learn more.

