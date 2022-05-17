RoundGlass Living Highlights the Power of Music for Meditation in Honor of its World Meditation Day Celebration

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundGlass Living, the app created by RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering people on their personal wellness journey, will celebrate World Meditation Day on May 21, 2022 with special events embracing the many aspects of meditation including how music creates an immersive meditation experience, as featured on the RoundGlass Living app's Music for Wellbeing channel.

RoundGlass (PRNewsfoto/RoundGlass LLC) (PRNewswire)

The 12-hour online meditation marathon, hosted on the app, inspires people to meditate for stress reduction and overall wholistic wellbeing. It aims to educate about the healing and transformational powers of meditation. Beginning at 7 a.m. PST, wellbeing seekers can enjoy meditation experiences from the world's best teachers. Programming includes meditation that enhances parenting skills, integrates pets, uses yoga and chanting. Registration is required for each session.

Meditation's health benefits include mood enhancement, improved sleep, and a positive shift in overall mental state. Music has the ability to amplify the meditative state and has been proven to lower heart rate and cortisol levels, release endorphins, and help focus without distraction (Source: Taylor & Francis Online). RoundGlass Living's music channel integrates original compositions complete with soundscapes, bedtime stories and moving arts for the ultimate meditative experience. The serene and hypnotic compositions are formatted to complement the meditation experience and encourage a feeling of oneness.

To participate in RoundGlass' World Meditation Day celebration, register here: https://roundglass.link/WMDPR (open May 16 – 20, 2022)

About RoundGlass Living

We are Wholistic Wellbeing. RoundGlass Living is an app, which aims to open a new joyful world of Wholistic Wellbeing for its users. Offering curated knowledge and guidance from the world's best teachers, it will hand-hold its users on their wellbeing journeys. Users can choose from a wide range of practice pathways such as meditation, yoga, healthy eating, and music to achieve Wholistic Wellbeing. RoundGlass Living will give its users access to courses, classes, and live sessions; insightful articles; and wellbeing tools such as a customized meditation timer and reminders. Be it recourse for everyday stress and anxiety, managing difficult emotions, or coping with grief the app will help users live better and more joyfully.

