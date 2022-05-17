Polaris Software Appoints former Balto, Clearent Executive Jeff Zimmerman as CPO

Polaris Software Adds New Role to Oversee Product Strategy Across Global SaaS Business

ST LOUIS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Software, a leading provider of sales and marketing software, announced today that the company has hired Jeff Zimmerman as its first product leader to oversee product strategy across Polaris' three global sales and marketing platforms, Benchmark Email, BenchmarkONE, and Contacts+. In the role of Chief Product Officer, Zimmerman will drive the product strategy and roadmap, build out the product team, and achieve product-driven KPIs.

"With three sales and marketing products and a presence in 15 regions across Asia, Europe, and Latin America, we have a large product footprint and are poised to make a tremendous impact for SMBs seeking simplified sales and marketing solutions," said Jonathan Herrick, CEO of Polaris Software. "That's why I'm thrilled to bring Jeff's talent, experience, and leadership to the team. Jeff has a track record of building and scaling successful product teams and businesses while keeping the customer at the heart of every decision."

Jeff comes to Polaris Software having served most recently as the Chief Product Officer at Balto where he led the launch of two new products that achieved immediate success in the market, as well as grew the product team from zero to 13 in 1.5 years. Previously Jeff led product at Clearent as part of an executive team that scaled Clearent from a startup to a leading payment solutions provider.

"I'm very excited to join Polaris Software and get to work with this amazing team helping businesses connect with their prospects and customers. We have a huge opportunity to make a global impact, while also attracting and growing product management and tech talent in the St. Louis region," said Jeff Zimmerman, chief product officer at Polaris Software.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Polaris Software serves over 1 million users through its global base of 25,000 customers. Powerful no-coding-required features, simple user experience, plus fast onboarding and implementation drive immediate benefits for SMB customers and have accelerated the adoption of Polaris Software platforms around the world. With the creation of the Chief Product Officer role, Polaris Software is dedicated to helping SMBs overcome sales and marketing challenges to grow.

About Polaris Software

Polaris Software ignites customer relationships for businesses worldwide. Our sales and marketing software solutions help small businesses, marketing agencies, venture capitalists, large senders, and more intelligently manage customer relationships, connect in the inbox and automate sales and marketing. Over 1 million users across 25,000 businesses use Polaris Software's email marketing, customer relationship management, and contact management products to build better relationships and turn more prospects into customers. Learn more about our products, including Benchmark Email, BenchmarkONE, and Contacts+, at https://polaris.benchmarkemail.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Name: Jessica Lunk

Email: jess@benchmarkemail.com

Phone: 1-866-991-4888

View original content:

SOURCE Polaris Software