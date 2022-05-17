Notable's AI-Driven Platform for Healthcare Receives High Grades from KLAS for Delivering on Customer Experience

The majority of customers surveyed were highly satisfied with the platform and 100% said they would purchase Notable again.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable , the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, receives high ratings from customers according to a new Emerging Technology Spotlight performance report from KLAS Research. In the report, Notable received an A+ grade both in the 'Executive involvement' category and the 'Likely to recommend' category.

The study consisted of interviews with individuals who use Notable to automate clinical and administrative workflows at their organizations. 100% of interviewed customers said they would purchase Notable again. The full spectrum of organizations using Notable was represented: 14% of respondents worked at academic health systems, 43% worked at small-hospital systems, 14% worked at large-hospital systems, and 29% worked in clinics.

In the interviews, Notable's customers evaluated the software across several dimensions, including overall satisfaction, time to see outcomes, product functionality, and likelihood to recommend or buy its products again.

Highlights from the report include:

All customers would buy again: 100% said they would buy Notable's product again.

Most customers are highly satisfied: 57% said they were highly satisfied and the remaining 43% said they were satisfied with Notable's platform overall.

Outcomes happen quickly: 100% of customers saw outcomes delivered within 6 months, with 43% of respondents claiming they saw outcomes delivered immediately.

"We think of the health systems we work with as our partners in changing the industry," said Pranay Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO of Notable. "We take an iterative approach to solving real pain points at the organizations we work with. I'm very proud that the team at KLAS, which has a history of providing very reliable market research, gathered such a positive response from our customers. It further validates our approach."

Mike Davis, HCIT market research and analysis expert from KLAS said, "Notable provides an RPA and AI platform that reduces administrative overhead costs, improves care coordination and improves patient engagement. The platform can automate patient service tasks, such as scheduling and completing patient intake forms, to reduce staffing overhead and can automate RCM processes to improve billing and A/R functions. Patients' preferred languages can be accommodated in interactions, and AI can identify care gaps to improve patient outcomes."

