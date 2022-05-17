MGA Entertainment Appoints Mindy Puente-Escalera as its Senior Vice President of Global Licensing

Disney Veteran Brings More Than 20 Years of Global Experience in Licensing, Merchandising and Product Development

CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Mindy Puente-Escalera as its Senior Vice President of Global Licensing. She will lead the management of all licensing activities and develop a strategic approach for growth, giving consumers around the world more ways to enjoy MGA's highly-popular and award-winning brands, such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, and Bratz®, among many others.

"With more than 20 years of experience in global licensing, merchandising, buying and product development, Mindy brings a new point-of-view to our growing licensing business," said MGA Entertainment Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Isaac Larian. "I believe we have just scratched the surface with licensing of our large and growing family of well-known brands and have the opportunity to expand into new and innovative products working with new licensing partners worldwide."

Puente-Escalera comes to MGA from Living Spaces, where she held the role of Vice President, Buying, Licensing, Product Development & Visual. Prior, she spent nearly 12 years with The Walt Disney Company, first as Director, Softlines for Disney Consumer Products, then as Director, eCommerce Merchandising & Licensing for Disney Stores.

"I am excited to join the MGA Entertainment family and to have the opportunity to work with truly world-class brands that put smiles on the faces of children," said Mindy Puente-Escalera, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing, MGA Entertainment. "I look forward to working closely with Isaac and the MGA leadership team to grow the licensing business and expand the reach of MGA to more consumers globally.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the U.S., headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. The company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Shadow High™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creations®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check out our LinkedIn page.

