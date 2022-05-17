InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool to Secure Composite Deck Clips (TRO-566)

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tool for composite deck builders that would assist with installing deck clips," said an inventor, from Edmonton, AB., Canada, "so I invented the COMPOSITE CLIP DRILL. My design would be especially helpful to contractors as it would allow them to work in a standing position."

The invention provides an improved way to secure composite deck clips. In doing so, it enables the user to stand when installing an outdoor composite deck. As a result, it reduces stress and strain on the knees and it saves time and effort. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, deck builders, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-566, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

