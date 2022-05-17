Illuminate Live in association with SF Parks Alliance & SF RPD presents: An evening with Latin-pop artist Razteria

Friday Happy Hour June 24th, 430-7PM

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Bay Area Latin-pop crossover artist Razteria is set to perform at the historical Golden Gate Bandshell, San Francisco on June 24th, 2022, where the likes of Luciano Pavarotti and the Grateful Dead have entertained in the past. An evening with Razteria from 4:30-7PM is sponsored by Illuminate Live in association with SF Parks Alliance and SF Recreational Parks District. A free, family friendly, open air event with seating on a first come first serve basis (RSVP here).

Bay Area latin-pop crossover artist Razteria is set to perform at the historical Golden Gate Bandshell, June 24th, 2022

Razteria creates eclectic multilingual pop music with vocals reminiscent of Sade, electronic elements of Massive Attack, grooves of Steel Pulse and the Latin vibe of Shakira. The June 24th performance will be the first live presentation of Razteria's new Spanish language catalog. She will be accompanied by veteran musicians Dave Shul (guitar of Los Mocosos, ex-Michael Franti and Spearhead), Raleigh Neal (keys ex-Michael Franti and Spearhead), Ronnie Smith (drums), Waddell Bell (bass, Fyah Squad Band) and Roberto Quintana (percussion). From the modernized vintage sounds of Juega, to the reggae feel of Ser feliz and No veo nada, to the funk vibes of Corazon Cegado, and the cumbia beats of Infinito, Razteria's musical performance will take you on a journey through a surprising diversity of genres.

Artist Razteria, aka Renée Asteria / Renay, is also a producer-engineer, and has independently released 8 albums and 1 EP since 2005 under her record label Asteria Records . This year - 2022, her releases will be primarily in Spanish, adding French and Italian in the mix. Deciding to focus on Spanish, her second language, Razteria is delving closer to her Bolivian roots, where her father is from. This allows her music to take on different meanings and musicality. New singles are being released every month in collaboration with Latin American poets Zezé Fassmor , Orlando Muñoz Garcia and musician-producer Dave Shul .

Beyond music, Razteria is directly supporting artists and musicians in Latin American countries by assisting them with distribution services and funding. She invites people to participate in assisting Zezé, by contributing to a Gofundme campaign . Zezé became blind at 25, 10 years ago, due to a rare disease (sympathetic ophthalmia) resulting from a penetrating eye injury. This campaign is to raise funds for buying equipment needed for a home studio so he can start a podcast to further his artistic productions and the promotional efforts he makes for other independent artists and musicians.

