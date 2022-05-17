Higginbotham Enters Cypress, Texas, by Joining Forces with BenefitU

BenefitU Combines with the Largest Independent Insurance Firm Based in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitU, an independent broker of employee benefit plans located in Cypress, TX, has joined Higginbotham, an insurance, financial and HR services firm ranked as the 20th largest independent broker in the U.S. The transaction brings Higginbotham's number of Texas offices to 40 while giving BenefitU the capability to offer expanded benefit plan administration support and additional property and casualty insurance services to its customers.

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by selectively partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham's single source solution and a strong cultural match. Higginbotham has been in the greater Houston market since 2008 and serves 5,566 clients through two local offices with a combined team of 178 employees.

Higginbotham President and CEO Rusty Reid said, "When we look at potential partners, we look for shared philosophies and goals. BenefitU has been recognized in Houston as an employer of choice and a firm that's growing quickly by prioritizing the needs of their clients first. Those are qualities of a firm that people trust and values that we want to support."

BenefitU serves employers in diverse industries with workforces between 50 and 500 employees. Through collaboration with Higginbotham, it can now offer commercial and personal insurance, risk management and HR services and supplement its existing employee benefit services.

BenefitU CEO Carter Freeman said, "We've always respected Higginbotham's high-performance rate in the market, due in part to their robust client services, but it's also due to their people. When it came time to consider firm to partner with, I knew that Higginbotham's culture of putting people first would be a great fit for us. Working with Higginbotham's team has been more than I could have hoped for, and we're just getting started."

Higginbotham named Freeman a managing director, and he will continue overseeing BenefitU's operations and leading its eight-person team.

About BenefitU

BenefitU helps mid to large size employers recruit and retain employees by delivering powerful ways to bring down the cost of their group health and disability insurance plans while providing better than market options to their workforce. Operating in Cypress, TX, for 24 years, BenefitU has been honored as a Best Place to Work and a Houston Fast 100 Company by Houston Business Journal. Visit benefit.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations coast to coast, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

