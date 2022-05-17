Datumate signs a strategic distribution agreement with Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. for the construction market in Japan

New agreement will expand Datumate's footprint on the infrastructure construction market and advance digital transformation in Japan and internationally.

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Datumate, an infrastructure construction software company and developer of the DatuBIM cloud-based Construction Data Analytics platform, announced today a new strategic distribution partnership with Hitachi Solutions , Ltd., a subsidiary of the Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate Hitachi Group and a leading systems integrator in Japan.

The multi-year strategic partnership agreement entails that Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. will integrate Datumate's construction analytics platform into its professional service offering to the Japanese infrastructure construction market. The DatuBIM platform will be used by major Japanese contractors in the building of roads, highways, railways and other critical transportation infrastructure.

Hitachi Solutions' decision to partner with Datumate follows rigorous testing of other construction data analytics solutions. Following successful trials of DatuBIM in Japan and confirmation of value and product market fit by leading contractors, Hitachi Solutions declared their decision to proceed with Datumate.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Hitachi Solutions. DatuBIM generates engineering digital-twins of the construction site to enable collaborative monitoring of construction processes, reduce uncertainty, boost efficiency, and deliver infrastructure projects safely, on time and within budget," said Tal Meirzon, CEO of Datumate.

"Japan is home to some of the world's most impressive transport infrastructure projects. We are always looking for experienced local engineering partners to facilitate digital construction transformation for general contractors and project owners, and Hitachi Solutions fits the bill perfectly."

Already a leading system integrator in Japan, Hitachi Solutions has a rich history of providing their clients with tier-1 professional services and support. The complete service package tailored for infrastructure construction now combines a cutting-edge construction data analytics platform and world-class value-added services, translating into end-to-end digitization of the construction planning and execution process.

"In Japan, construction infrastructure projects are carried out with extra care and precision down to the last detail. Our partnership with Datumate introduces a first-rate platform into our professional service offering. It enables us to continuously and accurately compare digital As-Built versus Design to an unprecedented degree, and to continue to lead the way in Japan's tech-driven construction infrastructure sector," said Bahadir Gultekin Ph.D., Director, Business Promotion & Alliances Sustainable City Business Division at Hitachi Solutions.

DatuBIM provides infrastructure construction companies and project owners with a complete job site mapping, measurements, predictions and corrective actions solution that empowers their teams to make data-driven decisions and:

remotely and collaboratively monitor project progress over time, with survey-grade accuracy

increase transparency, accountability, and efficiency

compare digital As-Built vs. Design and Schedule Plan

receive automated engineering reports

supervise teams, assure quality, and control bills

track progress, detect deviation and prevent costly rework

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in China, Asia, the United States and Europe. The flagship company in the Hitachi Group's information and communication system solutions business, Hitachi Solutions also offers solutions for social innovation such as smart cities. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com .

About Datumate

Datumate is a construction technology (ConTech) company offering a cloud-based 4D infrastructure construction data analytics platform. Our AI Construction Engine (ACE) analyzes multi-dimensional data models consisting of digital as-built, design and project schedules. It provides deviation analysis and predictive intelligence to reduce uncertainty and accelerate project delivery.

Trusted by departments of transportation, project owners and general contractors, our platform effectively digitizes the infrastructure construction site, enabling collaboration, monitoring and control over design validation, construction progress and inspection processes. This dramatically reduces construction lifecycle costs while improving efficiency and overall quality.

