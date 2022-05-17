Cresta Named to the 2022 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

Cresta recognized for achievements in artificial intelligence for the contact center

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Cresta to its annual AI 100 ranking , showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"This is the sixth year that CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100. This year's cohort spans 13 industries, working on everything from recycling plastic waste to improving hearing aids," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run, raising more than $6 billion, including 20 mega-rounds worth more than $100 million each. We're excited to watch the companies on this year's list continue to grow and create products and services that meaningfully impact the world around them."

"The contact center is in the middle of its biggest transformation in decades, moving to new technology to keep pace with the high demand for strong customer experience, while looking to get the best out of their agents and management teams simultaneously," said Zayd Enam , CEO and co-founder of Cresta. "AI-driven real-time intelligence empowers agents and managers to improve efficiency and productivity. This recognition is proof that we're moving in the right direction."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team picked 100 private market vendors from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Cresta's AI-driven, real-time intelligence platform helps contact center teams create better customer experiences, and unlock revenue opportunities. The platform provides dynamic, live guidance to agents based on the best practices of top performers. Cresta also provides real-time visibility for managers to track agent and customer interactions, delivering key insights to improve every conversation.

Contact centers are embracing AI as they seek to improve every customer interaction. Customers using Cresta see an increased CSAT on average by 15%, reduced ramp time by 3X, increased sales by 10%, and agents saving 3-5 hours in repetitive tasks every week. Companies like CarMax , Blue Nile , Earthlink , Holiday Inn Club Vacations , Porsche , and Intuit utilize Cresta to improve the productivity of their contact center operations.

The CB Insights award news comes on the heels of Cresta's major partnerships with Five9 and Genesys, leaders in Contact Center a Service, as well as an $80 million Series C financing round , giving the company a $1.6 billion valuation, quadrupling its value in a year. Cresta also announced the hiring of Google CCAI co-founder Ping Wu as Vice President of Engineering and Product.

Quick facts on the 2022 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals : Since 2017, the 2022 AI 100 cohort has raised $12 billion+ from 650 investors, across 300+ equity deals.

Unicorns : There are 16 companies with $1 billion+ valuations on the list.

Geographic distributions: Seventy-three of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by five in Canada . Other countries represented in this year's list include India , Sweden , China , and Germany .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

