Bright Pattern Selected as Finalist for "Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year" for Customer Contact Week (CCW) Excellence Awards

Bright Pattern for third year has been selected by Customer Contact Week, the world's largest customer contact event for the CCW Excellence Awards - following previous nominations for "Disruptive Technology of the Year" and "Omnichannel Solution of the Year"

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software for innovative companies, announces its placement as a finalist for the CCW Excellence Awards as "Cloud-based CX Solution of the Year" for Bright Pattern's cloud contact center platform . Final award winners will be announced at their flagship customer contact event on June 21st in Las Vegas.

Bright Pattern Finalist for (PRNewswire)

Bright Pattern for the 3rd year selected for the CCW Excellence Awards, world's largest customer contact event

Bright Pattern is among the most powerful omnichannel contact center platforms yet provides ease of use and simplicity beyond other vendors. Bright Pattern has recently been recognized by customer review sites as having the highest ROI and fastest time to deploy (half the industry average) due to its innovative technology created by pioneers of the contact center industry.

"CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series and for Bright Pattern to be recognized for the third time by CCW is a testament to our vision to build the most powerful, easy to use cloud contact center platform for our innovative customers," noted Ted Hunting. "The Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year is the most important category for contact center vendors and we were excited to be named a finalist following our latest year of record growth."

The Bright Pattern CX Platform

Bright Pattern's CX solution is a cloud-based call center software solution with natively-built omnichannel capabilities. Bright Pattern is the only cloud contact center vendor that provides omnichannel conversations , omnichannel quality management , and omnichannel mobile capabilities . Bright Pattern is the fastest to deploy (half the industry average) based on customer reviews and industry analysts. Bright Pattern allows call centers to connect with customers on any communication channel, including voice, email, web chat, text messaging, SMS, video call, messenger apps, and mobile apps, and seamlessly switch between these channels during a

conversation while the context of the conversation is at the agent's fingertips. Bright Pattern's CX solution is a fully-fledged call center software with innovative CX tools. Bright Pattern features tools like AI-powered conversational IVR, comprehensive CRM integrations, and predictive dialer, as well as advanced features like omnichannel quality management, integration with best-of-breed AI, and an omnichannel mobile app.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Pattern