BNY Mellon Investment Management Partners with UBS to Offer Model Portfolios

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Investment Management, one of the world's largest asset managers with $2.3 trillion in assets under management1, today announced the launch of a suite of differentiated model portfolios designed specifically for clients of UBS Wealth Management USA ("UBS"). UBS' US wealth management clients will have access to BNY Mellon Investment Management's Innovative Income Solutions' suite of six model portfolios on UBS' ACCESS platform.

Designed to adapt to market swings and help deliver more consistent results over time, the BNY Mellon Innovative Income Portfolio suite can provide a foundation to help meet clients' key income-generation goals, with disciplined risk mitigation. With an open architecture, the portfolios have the ability to identify and choose the most relevant products to contribute towards achieving each model's investment objective. To help further optimize the portfolios, each portfolio invests in both active and passive investments.

The suite of portfolios capitalizes on three distinct model approaches for income-seeking clients and are also available in tax-aware versions:

Stable Income, which allows clients to focus on income in an effort to mitigate downside risk, with a short investment horizon;

Strategic Income, which focuses on seeking a higher level of sustainable yield and aims to optimize yield per unit of risk on a longer investment horizon; and

Growth and Income, which is designed for multi-generational investing and focuses on providing near-term income while seeking to grow principal.

"Through BNY Mellon Innovative Income Portfolios, we're pleased to bring this suite of innovatively designed model portfolios for income-seeking investors to the UBS platform," said Andy Provencher, Head of North American Distribution, BNY Mellon Investment Management. "This is a natural evolution for the firm, as we look to leverage our extensive experience in both the institutional and intermediary worlds to continue to build solutions around outcomes for advisors and their clients."

"We're pleased to add BNY Mellon Investment Management's suite of model portfolios available to UBS's wealth management platform," said David Blank, Head of UBS Advice, SMA, UMA, and Mutual Fund Advisory platforms, UBS Global Wealth Management. "The BNY Mellon models further complement our robust existing offering and will help our advisors address the income-generation needs of their clients."

BNY Mellon Investment Management's model portfolios are built and overseen by BNY Mellon Investor Solutions, a BNY Mellon subsidiary with more than 65 investment professionals and more than 48 years of experience with multi-asset portfolios. The team manages and oversees more than $28 billion for a broad range of clients, as of March 31, 2022.

About BNY Mellon Investment Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $2.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2022. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

The models are made available to UBS financial professionals by BNY Mellon Securities Corporation ("BNYMSC"), a registered investment adviser. BNYMSC intends to allocate a

significant percentage of the UBS model portfolios to funds for which it and/or its affiliates serve as investment manager and/or are compensated for services provided to the funds ("BNY Mellon Funds"). As such, BNYMSC has an incentive to select BNY Mellon Funds. Model portfolios may not achieve their stated objectives. The investment allocations within each model are subject to change without notice. The models described may not be appropriate for all investors. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No investment strategy or risk management technique can guarantee returns or eliminate risk in any market environment.

BNY Mellon Securities Corporation ("BNYMSC") is the investment manager of record with respect to the models described in this presentation. BNY Mellon Investor Solutions, LLC ("BNYM Investor Solutions") provides certain investment advisory services to BNYMSC in connection with those models. BNY Mellon ETF Investment Adviser, LLC ("BNYM ETF Adviser") is the investment adviser of the BNY Mellon ETFs, and BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. ("BNYM Investment Adviser") is the investment adviser for the BNY Mellon mutual funds, for which BNYMSC, also a registered broker-dealer, acts as distributor. BNYM Investor Solutions, BNYM ETF Adviser, BNYM Investment Adviser and BNYMSC are subsidiaries of BNY Mellon.

