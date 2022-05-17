The American Diabetes Association Receives Health Equity Grant from the Pfizer Foundation to Help Improve the Health of Black Communities in the U.S.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced a two-year Accelerating Health Equity Grant awarded by the Pfizer Foundation to support a community garden and diabetes support program in Alabama and Florida. The ADA has partnered with local organizations in Montgomery, Alabama, and Tampa, Florida to develop innovative community-based intervention projects that will address social determinants of health and diabetes care. The ADA's community impact project goals are to:

Expand the 10-acre community garden created in Montgomery to increase access to healthy foods and diabetes support in the community

Establish a community garden and provide diabetes support in Tampa

Host community health worker's training focused on addressing social determinants of health in Black communities nationwide

"Community impact projects are the cornerstone of diabetes support within our communities. It allows the ADA the ability to focus resources on health in low-income communities nationwide," said Dr. Robert Gabbay, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for the ADA. "Seventy percent of a person's health and wellbeing is driven by social determinants of health, we want to help fight food insecurity and be positive change for the low-access communities in Montgomery and Tampa by increasing access to healthy foods and initiating environmental change."

The Pfizer Foundation's Accelerating Health Equity Grants program was established in 2020 to support community-based organizations working to improve the health of Black communities across the U.S.

"We're proud to support the critical work of our partners across the country who are on the frontlines of community health, creating and implementing local solutions to advance health equity," said Caroline Roan, senior vice president, Global Health and Social Impact, Pfizer Inc. and president, the Pfizer Foundation.

To date, the Pfizer Foundation's Accelerating Health Equity Grants program has awarded $7 million to over 15 community nonprofit partners. To learn more, click here.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About the Pfizer Foundation

The Pfizer Foundation is a charitable organization established by Pfizer Inc. It is a separate legal entity from Pfizer Inc. with distinct legal restrictions. The Foundation's mission is to promote access to quality healthcare, to nurture innovation, and to support the community involvement of Pfizer colleagues.

Contact: Daisy Diaz, 703-253-4807

press@diabetes.org

