AiDash Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Audit

SAN JOSE, Calif, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDash , a leading provider of satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability solutions, announced it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) audit for its system and services. Performed by BARR Advisory, the audit provides an objective evaluation of the effectiveness of controls involving operations and compliance at AiDash.

Created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a reporting framework that sets benchmarks for managing customer data. An independent audit, completed by BARR Advisory, confirmed AiDash's controls in its information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations met 4 sets of the rigorous SOC 2 criteria. Those 5 trust services criteria are security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality.

"For AiDash, trust, integrity, and openness with our customers are foundational to our business and to our commitment to maintain their data security and availability within our platform and systems," said Rahul Saxena, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, AiDash. "The completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit shows our commitment is real. As our applications proliferate and our customer roster expands, we will continue to invest in top-tier systems to provide our customers with the secure, trustworthy solutions they rely on."

AiDash helps industries become more resilient, efficient, and sustainable through the power of satellites and AI. Used for vegetation management, storm management, wildfire mitigation, and environmental monitoring, AiDash systems are deployed at over 50 utilities of all sizes on over 500,000 transmission and distribution line miles. On average, these systems improve grid reliability by 10%, reduce vegetation expenses by 20%, and help companies comply with regulators and avoid penalties.

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company on a mission to transform operations, maintenance, and sustainability in industries with geographically distributed assets by using satellites and AI at scale. With access to a continual, near real-time stream of critical data, utilities, energy, mining, and other core industries can make more informed decisions and build optimized long-term plans, all while reducing costs, improving reliability, and achieving sustainability goals. To learn more about how AiDash is helping core industries become more resilient, efficient, and sustainable, visit www.aidash.com .

