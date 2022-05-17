5WPR Announced Winner of Three Gold Stevie® Awards

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S. , has been named the winner of three Gold Stevie® Awards for PR Campaign of the Year in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® in the Business to Business, Travel & Tourism, and Consumer PR for Existing Product categories.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

The Business to Business Campaign of the Year award recognizes 5W's corporate practice and their work with client E2open, a software working to build the most comprehensive and capable end-to-end global supply chain ecosystem, and their President Biden Supply Chain Newsjacking Plan. 5WPR capitalized on major news events including the Biden Administration's plan to address ongoing supply chain issues, offering contrarian views on the measures in order to draw in interest from the media.

The Travel & Tourism Campaign of the year award recognizes the 5W technology team's work on the "Seniors Are the New Spring Breakers" campaign for client Harvest Hosts, a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at more than 6,000+ locations across farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, churches, museums, and other scenic small businesses as well as community host locations in North America. Launching at a time when people were ready to get out of the house but still not comfortable with flying on planes or unable to travel freely, 5W ideated a campaign leveraging data from Harvest Hosts which found a new travel phenomenon - senior citizens dominating the spring break scene. The campaign not only spotlighted this new travel trend, but also highlighted various hosts within the network and amplified their small businesses in the media, all while illustrating the value Harvest Hosts creates not only for RVers but also for the hosts themselves.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our ability to craft attention-grabbing campaigns that adapt to the media landscape around us," said 5WPR Co-CEO and leader of the corporate and technology practices, Matthew Caiola. "These teams went above and beyond on behalf of their clients and their recognition is well deserved."

The Consumer PR for Existing Product Campaign of the Year award recognizes the 5W consumer packaged goods team's work with client Cleancult, an eco-friendly startup that delivers household cleaning products to customers' front doors, and their work throughout Earth Month to position Cleancult as a leader within the sustainable cleaning category, as well as generate mass brand awareness.

"Our team has years of experience building messaging around sustainable brands that resonates with both the media and consumers," said 5WPR Co-CEO and leader of the consumer group, Dara A. Busch . "Our ongoing partnership with Cleancult allows us to build and foster key media and influencer relationships, and carve out a space for their mission alongside competitors, that we can really capitalize on during peak moments such as Earth Month."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty PR & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Media Contact

Matthew Caiola

mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations