Vesttoo Appoints Insurance and Banking Executive Gaurav Wadhwa as Chief Financial Officer

Wadhwa, a former Prudential Financial executive and Goldman Sachs banker, will join the company as a member of its leadership team, and will oversee the company's growth and global expansion.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo, a leading global alternative risk transfer and investment platform, announced today that it has appointed Gaurav Wadhwa, a former Prudential Financial executive, as its new CFO.

Mr. Wadhwa brings over 15 years of experience in financial services, insurance and capital markets. Over the past decade, he held several global leadership roles at Prudential Financial, including CFO of Asia (ex-Japan) and Head of US Finance & Analytics. Previously, Mr. Wadhwa worked at Goldman Sachs in investment banking, advising companies and boards in M&A and capital markets transactions across different verticals including insurance, banks, asset management, and financial technology.

"Gaurav is uniquely suited to spearhead Vesttoo's finances," said Yaniv Bertele, CEO and Founder of Vesttoo. "His experience and professional achievements speak volumes. He has a global mindset and an ability to lead complex financial processes. With Vesttoo's rapid business expansion, we couldn't ask for a better addition to our team."

"I am delighted to join Vesttoo as CFO," said Vesttoo's CFO, Gaurav Wadhwa. "Their pursuit to bridge the insurance and capital markets couldn't come at a better time. I am excited to support the Company in executing its strategic plan and accelerating its growth."

As CFO, Mr. Wadhwa will build a global finance organization and oversee financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, financial planning and analysis, as well as investor relations.

Vesttoo operates an AI-based risk transfer marketplace, providing investors with access to insurance-linked assets in various financial instruments. Insurers benefit from increased capacity from capital market investors, opening up reinsurance options for underserved parts of the market. Earlier this year, Vesttoo announced that it intends to scale its deal flow significantly in 2022, providing more investment options for investors, along with risk transfer solutions for insurers.

About Vesttoo

Vesttoo is opening access to Life and P&C insurance-based risk transfer and investments. Our proprietary AI-based technology facilitates risk transfer between insurance companies and institutional investors, providing insurance-linked investments to asset managers of all types while enhancing risk transfer and capacity in the Life and P&C insurance markets.

