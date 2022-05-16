SKYVIEW ON THE HUDSON TAPS AKAM AS NEW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TEAM

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyview On the Hudson today announces it has tapped AKAM as its new property management team. AKAM, a leading residential property management company serving New York and South Florida for nearly four decades, is now the top choice in management for properties within the coveted Bronx neighborhood of Riverdale.

(PRNewsfoto/AKAM) (PRNewswire)

New Riverdale properties now under management include Skyview On The Hudson, a three-tower complex located at 5700, 5800, and 5900 Arlington Avenue and several other prestigious properties in the area. These new additions join AKAM's existing Riverdale buildings, making AKAM the leader in residential unit count within Riverdale.

"AKAM is elevating the bar for property management, recognized for our hospitality-driven approach service which is unique for this industry," said Michael Rogoff, President of AKAM. "Riverdale is the ultimate balance between urban and suburban living. We look forward to bringing our boutique sensibility with big capabilities to these incredible communities, and further enhancing them with services that combine the best of both worlds"

With attention to every detail, AKAM brings a rare combination of expertise and innovation to every property. Their entire portfolio consists of over 60,000 residential units spanning 300+ premier buildings in the crucial real estate markets including condominiums, co-ops, HOAs, rentals, condo-hotel hybrids, and new developments of all sizes. AKAM has also introduced a new suite of specialized services that are above and beyond industry standard - this includes a very focused and novel approach to traditional services that encompass a five-star hospitality experience as well as more remarkable specialty offerings in design, architecture, sustainability, finance, investment, management and more.

For more information about AKAM, please visit www.akam.com or call 212-986-0001

About AKAM

Established in 1983 on the premise of shifting the mindset within the industry, AKAM is one of the leading property management firms serving the New York region and South Florida, recognized for their highly personalized, attentive, hospitality-led service designed for an enriched residential experience. AKAM's work is supported by deep knowledge and expertise in the field, and best-in-class talent in hospitality, management, finance & planning, architecture, and related disciplines to elevate and enhance the value of your real estate asset. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, and the culture that nurtures and empowers excellence, AKAM seeks to maintain and build upon its definitive leadership in the management space while transforming the future of the industry at large.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AKAM