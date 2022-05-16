SHOWCASE CINEMAS COMPLETES MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR THEATER RENOVATION OF ITS WARWICK LOCATION ON QUAKER LANE

Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane Now Features Re-Imagined Lobby & Concession Area, XPLUS Laser Premium Large Format Auditorium, and Fully Powered Recliners Throughout; Theater to Host Community Day on May 21 with $5 Tickets All Day

NORWOOD, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced the completion of a multi-million-dollar renovation to its landmark Showcase Cinemas de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane. To celebrate its new features, Showcase is inviting the public to come to the Cinema on Saturday, May 21 to experience the updates in person with $5 movie tickets, activities, music and more!

Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane unveils newly renovated lobby. (PRNewswire)

New Features at Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick

In addition to the XPlus Laser Premium Large Format Auditorium unveiled in February, the cinema now also offers a re-imagined lobby bar and concession area, plus all-reserved and fully powered recliners, providing the ultimate movie-going experience.

Guests to Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane will now enjoy a new state-of-the-art box office along with a brand-new concession and hot foods center. New offerings include Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, Uno Express Pizzas, Pretzel Depot Hand-Rolled Pretzels, Starbucks Coffee and an array of tempting offers including sweet and savory Gourmet Popcorn and over 40 candy varieties. The new lobby also offers a fleet of Coca-Cola Freestyle machines and ICEE Frozen Beverages. In addition, the lobby bar features hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits, and craft beers that can be enjoyed in the auditorium or in the comfy lounge seating area. Guests can pre-order concessions via the Showcase App and retrieve them upon arrival at the Xpress Pick Up station.

"With all of these new updates, we are thrilled to offer the Warwick community the best movie-going experience possible, and look forward to inviting customers and guests to experience all of the new features themselves during our Community Day on May 21," said Mark Malinowski, VP of Global Marketing, Showcase Cinemas. "The new XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium with laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound has already proven to be extremely popular with our guests, and we're excited to have completed this project in advance of the release of highly-anticipated films like 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' and 'Top Gun: Maverick,' plus many more coming this summer."

"Community Day" on May 21 at Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick

On Saturday, May 21, Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane is celebrating these exciting updates by inviting customers and the community to experience the new offerings with a day filled with games, food, film and fun.

All day on the 21st, guests can purchase tickets for $5 to all screenings including XPlus, with the exception of The Metropolitan Opera. Tickets must be reserved in advance at ( https://www.showcasecinemas.com/showtimes/showcase-cinemas-warwick-quaker-lane ). The event is open to adults and children alike, as family-friendly activities will include face painting, airbrush tattoos and balloon twisting from 10am – 6pm. Food sampling and special concessions will be offered throughout the day. Adding to the fun atmosphere, DJs from PRO-FM, LITE 105 FM, and HOT 106.3 FM will also be on site throughout the day, playing music, taking photos with fans, and giving out prizes to lucky winners.

The cinema will continue to offer customers its popular Starpass loyalty program providing 10% rewards back for virtually every purchase, along with its Popcorn Club for children. The theater has also introduced new weekly programming including Bargain Tuesdays, Senior Wednesdays, and Student Thursdays (Starpass members only). Starpass members receive additional ticketing discounts for Bargain Tuesdays and Senior Wednesdays. Corporate events and Open Caption screenings are also available.

For nearly 40 years, Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane has been at the center of the Warwick and greater Providence community. Through the years, the theater has hosted local movie premieres, sponsored the Cumulus Radio High School Team of the Week program and supported numerous local causes and events.

For more information and to purchase movie tickets, visit https://www.showcasecinemas.com/showtimes/showcase-cinemas-warwick-quaker-lane.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 810 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 22 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Showcase Cinemas