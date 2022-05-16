Pollard Banknote Congratulates the Texas Lottery on $20 Million Supreme, America's First $100 Scratch Ticket Game

WINNIPEG, MB, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") congratulates the Texas Lottery Commission ("Texas Lottery") on the launch of $20 Million Supreme, the U.S. lottery industry's first scratch ticket game at the $100 price point. Printed by Pollard Banknote, the 4" by 12" milestone ticket features Soft Touch™ and Scratch FX®, an engaging combination of print innovations ideal for conveying the game's value and uniqueness in the market.

Texas Lottery’s $20 Million Supreme (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited) (PRNewswire)

$20 Million Supreme debuts in response to the considerable popularity of the Texas Lottery's higher price point scratch tickets, an industry-wide trend that has emerged in recent years. The Lottery's $50 price point has played a major role in its impressive financial performance, achieving the highest percentage of sales growth in fiscal year (FY) 2021 relative to other price points, and driving record contributions to Texas education, as a result. The introduction of $20 Million Supreme represents a natural progression from the $50 price point, of which the Texas Lottery was among the first lotteries to introduce fifteen years ago. Pollard Banknote's Scratch FX® infuses the ticket with unmatched brilliance, while Soft Touch™, part of The Touchables™ line of specialty inks, imparts a distinct tactile feature to the ticket surface. With three bonus spots and engaging callouts, $20 Million Supreme is expected to substantially contribute to FY 2022 revenue generation.

"The Texas Lottery is excited about the monumental launch of $20 Million Supreme," said Gary Grief, Executive Director, Texas Lottery Commission. "The introduction of the $100 game will provide Texas Lottery players added convenience when they purchase $100 or more of lottery products at a time, and will provide added efficiency for our Texas Lottery retailers, who always face the challenges of long transaction times for large purchases. With prizes starting at $150 and four unprecedented top cash prizes of $20 million, which are the largest top cash prizes the Texas Lottery has ever offered in a scratch ticket game, we anticipate that the game will generate significant excitement among players and retailers and will provide needed support for public education throughout the state of Texas."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Texas Lottery to bring the first $100 scratch ticket game to the U.S. lottery market," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Through a diverse portfolio of offerings, many of which feature Pollard Banknote's print innovations, the Texas Lottery consistently demonstrates how well it understands its players. $20 Million Supreme is the most recent example of how the Texas Lottery delivers world-class products to support worthy causes throughout the state."

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $34.6 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $74 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $28.7 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans' Assistance. Since the first veterans'-themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $179 million for programs supporting Texas veterans. The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

Pollard Banknote Limited Logo (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited