OPEN MINDS Announces Executive Seminar, How To Build Value-Based Payer Partnerships, At The OPEN MINDS 2022 Management Best Practices Institute

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT, OPEN MINDS will present live, " Succeeding With Value-Based Reimbursement: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Organizational Competencies & Management Best Practices For Value-Based Contracts ." This executive seminar is designed to help health and human service organizations implement the competencies and tactics for value-based contracts as health care transitions from traditional fee-for-service reimbursement models to value-based. OPEN MINDS Senior Associates, Ken Carr and Carol Clayton, Ph.D. will provide best-practice processes for assessing and transitioning to this new model.

The shift to value-based reimbursement (VBR) has turned business as usual on its head for many specialty provider organizations. It has forced executive teams to implement new services, technology, and data-driven systems that are necessary for VBR success. New or redesigned services linked to quality outcomes need to be built, negotiated, and piloted. Technology that drives outcomes and creates operational efficiencies needs to be identified, funded, and implemented. In addition, a culture of using data to ensure standardized, results-oriented outcomes across the organization must be created. As a result, provider organizations need to move from an understanding of the key competencies required in the VBR model to tactical initiatives for implementing the talent, technology, and systems that deliver quality and value.

In the seminar, provider organization executive teams will learn:

The foundational components of infrastructure needed for VBR.

Identify how to move from service value concepts linked to VBR to discussions with payers and implementation of new VBR services.

Implementation approaches to realigning service models to ensure success in a value-driven market.

Ken Carr brings over 30 years of finance, technology, data analysis, and reporting experience in the health and human service field to OPEN MINDS. He currently serves as a Senior Associate with the OPEN MINDS consulting practice. In this role, Mr. Carr serves as a subject matter expert in the OPEN MINDS consulting practice, where he has led numerous engagements in strategic planning, merger and acquisition prospecting, business process improvement, managed care and value-based contracting preparedness, financial analysis of service lines, and technology selection.

Dr. Carol Clayton is a licensed, psychologist with 30 years of health care experience in the public and private sector, including non-profit and private practice work. Prior to joining OPEN MINDS as a Senior Consultant, she retired as the Translational Neuroscientist for Relias, where she specialized in health care solutions targeting workforce development and population health outcome improvement. Before joining Relias, Dr. Clayton was the Chief Executive Officer of Care Management Technologies, a health IT data analytics company. She also served as the Executive Director of the NC Council of Community Programs from 2000-2006. The NC Council is the predecessor organization to i2i.

This seminar will be held in conjunction with The 2022 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute which runs from August 30 to September 1, 2022, at the Newport Beach Marriott in Newport Beach, California. The focus of the 2022 institute is on the management best practices and "must-have" competencies every executive needs to improve the service system for consumers with complex conditions in the "next normal."

