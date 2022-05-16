METROPLUSHEALTH EXPERTS, ELECTED OFFICIALS, AND ASIAN AMERICAN GROUPS STRESS THE IMPORTANCE OF MENTAL HEALTH CARE IN AAPI COMMUNITIES

METROPLUSHEALTH EXPERTS, ELECTED OFFICIALS, AND ASIAN AMERICAN GROUPS STRESS THE IMPORTANCE OF MENTAL HEALTH CARE IN AAPI COMMUNITIES

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

What: MetroPlusHealth, New York City's quality affordable health plan, will hold a press conference to share the results of their 2022 AAPI Survey of Mental Health Among Women in NYC, conducted in April 2022. The survey found that Asian women in New York City feel they have significantly less support and mental health resources than the average woman in the City. MetroPlusHealth will be joined by local community-based organizations, medical professionals, and Elected Officials to share available resources and highlight the barriers to care in AAPI communities.

MetroPlusHealth (PRNewswire)

Who:

Dr. Talya Schwartz , President and CEO of MetroPlusHealth

Dr. Eric Wei , Senior Vice President and Chief Quality Officer of NYC Health + Hospitals

Dr. Ted Long , Senior Vice President, Ambulatory Care and Populations Health of NYC Health + Hospitals

Council Member Linda Lee , NYC Council Chair of Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities and Addictions

Council Member Shekar Krishnan , NYC Council Chair of Committee on Parks and Recreation

Council Member Sandra Ung , NYC Council Chair of Committee on Governmental Operations

Manuel Castro , Commissioner for the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs

Kajori Chaudhuri , Deputy Commissioner, NYC Commissioner on Human Rights

Linda Sun , Deputy Chief of Staff for NYS Governor Kathy Hochul

Patrick Kwan , Senior Advisor, NYC Mayor's Office Community Affairs Unit

Diya Basu-Sen , Executive Director of SAPNA NYC

Isabel Ching , Executive Director of Hamilton Madison House

Ernabel Demillo , Emmy-award winning New York City Broadcaster and Journalism Educator

Ala Jaarah , Domestic Violence Case Manager the Arab American Association of New York

Myoungmi Kim , Executive Director of the Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York

Jo-Ann Yoo , Executive Director for the Asian American Federation

When: May 18, 2022, 11:00am

Where: Steps of City Hall, New York, NY

Resource tables will be set up along Broadway, providing mental health-related information to the public. Additional tents with resources will be on Chambers Street.

The press conference is open to the media.

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth Plan has built a reputation for providing access to affordable, quality health care to residents across New York City. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 600,000 New Yorkers and has a five-star rating based on the State's 2020 Consumer's Guide to Medicaid and Child Health Plus Managed Care Plans in New York City. The health plan's robust network of primary care doctors and specialists includes many independent community providers. Culturally sensitive, and fluent in more than 40 languages, MetroPlusHealth's staff is as diverse as the great City it serves. For more information about MetroPlusHealth plans, benefits, and services, visit www.metroplus.org and join the conversation at facebook.com/metroplushealth and twitter @metroplushealth. MetroPlusHealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system.

CONTACT :

Divendra Jaffar

646-952-3243

jaffadi@metroplus.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MetroPlusHealth