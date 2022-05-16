TAIPEI, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE Technology announced a total of four products under its gaming-focused AORUS brand, including a trio of AORUS high-end Z690 motherboards and the AORUS FO48U large-sized gaming monitor, which have been awarded the prestigious iF Design Award 2022 for their excellence in product design.

Four the Win! GIGABYTE Wins Big at iF Design Award 2022 (PRNewswire)

The awarded Z690 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE, Z690 AORUS XTREME, and Z690 AORUS MASTER are the top-of-the-line motherboards engineered to perfectly support the Intel 12th-gen processors. These three motherboards impress the performance-driven enthusiasts with GIGABYTE's state-of-the-art cooling solutions and class-leading power deliveries. Combined with the exclusive DDR5 memory overclocking function, these AORUS Z690 can fully unleash the gaming prowess of the new-gen processors, putting together a powerful and durable platform for those who seek nothing but the extreme performance from their desktop PCs.

The AORUS FO48U gaming monitor also gained the iF Design acknowledgment for delivering groundbreaking visuals that were never seen before. The AORUS FO48U is the world's first 48-inch gaming monitor featuring a 4K OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, offering unmatched immersion and esports-grade, silky-smooth gameplay when paired with the latest GPU, such as the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. The HDMI 2.1 connectivity also allows gamers to get the most out of their new-gen game consoles by elevating the gaming performance to its full potential. Ideal for both PC and console gaming, the AORUS FO48U gives users the best of both worlds.

This year's iF Design recognition reaffirms GIGABYTE's leadership in product engineering and industrial design, as the brand once again sets the industry standard and benchmark for PC hardware components and a wide range of gaming products. GIGABYTE will continue to lead the way and strive to upgrade every user's life with the most innovative and forward-looking designs. To learn more about GIGABYTE's award-winning products and design stories, please refer to: https://bit.ly/ifaward2022

