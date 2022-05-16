Fortem Technologies Deploys Man Portable Counter-UAS Solution in Ukraine

The advanced, AI-driven, autonomous portable Fortem DroneHunter is being used in Ukraine to defeat Putin's drones

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies , leaders in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, has announced a new, smaller portable counter-UAS system in direct response to the crisis in Ukraine. Working closely with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Fortem provided Ukraine with a number of the Fortem SkyDome man-portable counter-UAS solutions, as well as on site training and support. The solution includes the Fortem DroneHunter , which removes drones from the sky autonomously day and night.

Ukraine has a dire need for portable counter-drone technology to detect and disarm Group 1 and II enemy surveillance drones. Recognizing this, Fortem took its pre-existing portable counter-UAS system and further miniaturized and simplified it for use as an expeditionary rapid deployment system.

"Fortem creates the world's best drone interceptor. We work everyday to keep venues, campuses, and entire cities protected from rogue drone incursions," said Fortem Technologies CEO Timothy Bean. "When our predictions came true - that drones would be relied upon heavily in the next major conflict - we knew we had to act quickly to arm our allies with the technology necessary to keep themselves safe from drone surveillance and attacks."

The Fortem SkyDome man-portable counter-UAS solution sets up very quickly with an off-power grid without connection to power networks or generators. This allows expeditionary forces to operate at the border of a conflict with no dependency on an operating infrastructure or heavy and noisy support equipment. The solution is very safe for the operators, as the operator can be stationed far away and can stop transmissions across ground radios to avoid electronic detection. The detection sensors operate at a very high beamwidth and low power so that it's extremely hard to detect the solution with electronic counter measures.

"It's evident that the new weapon of war is drones, and countries must be prepared to protect their people and infrastructure from such attacks," said a Senior UKR MOD official. "Fortem's SkyDome system allows for detection and mitigation of attacking drones, which helps Ukraine in its fight against Putin's forces."

Currently, Fortem Technologies is deployed in the U.S., the Middle East, Asia and, most recently, Ukraine. Additionally, Toshiba recently chose Fortem as their counter-drone partner worldwide.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end-to-end system of distributed radar and cameras, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem is deployed across 5 continents to monitor and defend the world's airspace over venues, campuses, and metro regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for advanced air mobility (AAM). Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information visit fortemtech.com .

