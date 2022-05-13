ACG Orange County Honors Region's Top Middle-Market Companies at 2022 Awards Showcase

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One might describe this year's ACG Awards as a classic performance in the key of C, as evidenced by the many CEOs and business leaders who came together on May 12 to celebrate the highest performing middle-market companies in Orange County and the Inland Empire. When the elegant affair, emceed by CNBC's Jane Wells and highlighted by the orchestral talents of Orange County High School of the Arts' MONTAGE group, reached its conclusion, these were the companies who claimed top honors (by category, in alphabetical order):

Corporate Responsibility

ViewSonic

Emerging Group

Westcliff University

Founders

VIZIO

Green/Sustainability

ECOS

Innovation

Alignment Healthcare

Reinventing

Xperience Restaurant Group

Spotlight

MeridianLink

Start-Up

Artemis DNA

Sustained Growth

M S International

Featuring the theme, "Symphony of Success," the 2022 awards showcase celebrated the achievements of companies operating in the middle-market space. More than 100 nominees were submitted for the competition, which kicked off last fall. A total of 27 finalists ultimately emerged from interviews, before moving on to a final round of judging.

Awards Co-Chair Lauren Ellermeyer, president of Beyond Fifteen Communications, said, "Twelve independent judges, who are themselves former ACG award recipients, carried the responsibility of selecting each overall category winner. We value the time and effort they invested, and their careful, respectful consideration of each finalist."

ACG Orange County Board President Allan Siposs saluted the finalists, praising their significant contributions to the economic growth of Orange County and the Inland Empire. "These companies have created jobs and pioneered products and services that have helped our region become a national powerhouse of growth and innovation."

