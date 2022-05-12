Pampa Energía announces first quarter 2022 results boosted by hydrocarbon exports and operating performance

BUENOS AIRES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2022.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, and it is expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates Transener, TGS and Refinor report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of March 31, 2022, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter1

28% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$412 million2 in the first quarter 2022 ('Q1 22'), explained by higher gas volumes and prices, petrochemical products prices and legacy energy sales, partially offset by the Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') maturity at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine ('ST').

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q1 22 Q1 21 Variation Power Generation (GWh) 4,892 4,443 +10%

Gross margin (US$/MWh) 28.9 30.0 -4%









Hydrocarbon Production (k boe/day) 57.5 43.8 +32%

Gas over total production 91% 90% +1%

Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 3.5 2.8 +27%

Average oil price (US$/bbl) 69.0 55.4 +25%









Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 91 98 -7%

Average price (US$/ton) 1,382 1,052 +31%

Excellent operating performance, led by hydrocarbon exports and higher thermal generation, above national growth, despite seasonality.

11% year-on-year increase in the adjusted EBITDA3, recording US$226 million in Q1 22, explained by increases of US$23 million in oil and gas, US$6 million in power generation and US$5 million in holding and others, offset by a decrease of US$12 million in petrochemicals.

Pampa recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$99 million, US$66 million higher than the first quarter 2021 ('Q1 21'), mainly due to better operating margin in oil and gas, and lower losses from the holding of financial securities.

Consolidated net debt decreased to US$845 million.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 3.31.2022

As of 12.31.2021

AR$ US$ FX 111.01

AR$ US$ FX 102.72 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

186,940 1,684

170,390 1,659 Intangible assets

4,262 38

3,956 39 Right-of-use assets

1,107 10

1,231 12 Deferred tax asset

15,477 139

8,675 84 Investments in joint ventures and associates

92,220 831

79,500 774 Financial assets at amortized cost

11,700 105

10,821 105 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

3,239 29

2,998 29 Other assets

64 1

61 1 Trade and other receivables

3,203 29

3,379 33 Total non-current assets

318,212 2,867

281,011 2,736 Inventories

19,973 180

15,888 155 Financial assets at amortized cost

580 5

537 5 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

52,192 470

47,026 458 Derivative financial instruments

126 1

16 0 Trade and other receivables

45,082 406

40,892 398 Cash and cash equivalents

14,624 132

11,283 110 Total current assets

132,577 1,194

115,642 1,126 Total assets

450,789 4,061

396,653 3,861













EQUITY











Equity attributable to owners of the company

213,213 1,921

183,431 1,786 Non-controlling interest

811 7

609 6 Total equity

214,024 1,928

184,040 1,792













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures

385 3

386 4 Provisions

15,622 141

14,444 141 Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities

19,685 177

19,287 188 Defined benefit plans

2,822 25

2,419 24 Borrowings

153,448 1,382

139,630 1,359 Other payables

2,177 20

1,340 13 Total non-current liabilities

194,139 1,749

177,506 1,728 Provisions

599 5

560 5 Income tax liabilities

7,589 68

2,098 20 Taxes payables

2,831 26

2,314 23 Defined benefit plans

472 4

515 5 Salaries and social security payable

1,983 18

2,876 28 Derivative financial instruments

- -

18 0 Borrowings

7,746 70

8,165 79 Trade and other payables

21,406 193

18,561 181 Total current liabilities

42,626 384

35,107 342 Total liabilities

236,765 2,133

212,613 2,070













Total liabilities and equity

450,789 4,061

396,653 3,861

Consolidated income statement

(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2022 and 2021, in millions)





First quarter Figures in million

2022

2021



AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

44,011 412

28,635 321 Cost of sales

(26,387) (248)

(16,353) (185)













Gross profit

17,624 164

12,282 136













Selling expenses

(1,920) (19)

(542) (7) Administrative expenses

(3,529) (32)

(2,016) (23) Exploration expenses

(8) -

(7) - Other operating income

1,300 11

976 11 Other operating expenses

(1,668) (15)

(3,050) (33) Impairment of financial assets

(127) (1)

(103) (1) Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories

(9) -

- - Results for part. in joint businesses and associates

2,682 25

2,226 26













Operating income

14,345 133

9,766 109













Financial income

246 3

165 2 Financial costs

(4,195) (39)

(3,986) (45) Other financial results

(289) (2)

(2,061) (24) Financial results, net

(4,238) (38)

(5,882) (67)













Profit before tax

10,107 95

3,884 42













Income tax

347 5

(715) (8)













Net income for continuing operations

10,454 100

3,169 34













Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

- -

525 5













Net income (loss) for the period

10,454 100

3,694 39 Attributable to the owners of the Company

10,304 99

3,152 33 Continuing operations

10,304 99

3,150 34 Discontinued operations

- -

2 (1) Attributable to the non-controlling interests

150 1

542 6













Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders

7.45 0.07

2.21 0.02 From continuing operations

7.45 0.07

2.21 0.02 From discontinued operations

- -

0.001 (0.001)













Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders

186.18 1.79

55.29 0.58 From continuing operations

186.18 1.79

55.25 0.60 From discontinued operations

- -

0.04 (0.02)













Average outstanding common shares

1,383.6



1,425.3

Outstanding common shares by the end of period

1,383.6



1,410.5

















For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 22 results on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa1Q22VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

2 It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$139 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

