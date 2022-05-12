Meet AdminaHealth® in Booth #700 at BenefitsPRO Broker Expo 2022

GREENWICH, Conn., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth, a leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, will be exhibiting and presenting the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ at the BenefitsPRO Broker Expo taking place May 23 – 25. The multi-day Expo brings together the nation's top brokers, industry practitioners, and benefits experts, and highlights innovations in the sector.

Frank Bianchi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; Christian Morris, Director, Sales and Marketing; and Grace Brueckner, Technical Sales Executive will be demonstrating the advanced features of the AdminaHealth Billing Suite in an Automated Premium Billing – Simple as 1, 2, 3! presentation at 9:15 AM on Wednesday, May 24 on the Solutions Stage. The cloud-based digital solution offers brokers an automated platform to perform premium bill reconciliation and consolidation, and integrates with any enrollment, BenAdmin, or payroll platform.

The AdminaHealth Billing Suite platform enables a smooth transition from spreadsheet-based employee benefit premium bill reconciliation to a streamlined process where 80 percent of the effort is automated; only exceptions require manual intervention. Once reconciled, the AdminaHealth software generates a simplified bill containing all medical, insurance, and voluntary coverages.

"AdminaHealth is the first SaaS solution that offers a truly automated, vendor-agnostic platform," says Robert A. Bull, AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member. "It is comprehensive, flexible, and enables easy invoice consolidation and premium reconciliation for both fully-insured and self-funded groups. Brokers can now offer unlimited medical, insurance, and voluntary benefit coverages with minimal administrative burden. AdminaHealth gives back time to generate revenue, increase customer retention, and delight clients."

"At the Expo, brokers and other participants can see the power of our SaaS platform for simplifying premium billing, accelerating revenue generation, and automating most functions," says Bianchi. "For brokers who need to modernize capabilities while competing for new business and renewals, the AdminaHealth platform differentiates them in the marketplace, and can be white labeled for brand consistency with a very low cost of entry."

All Expo attendees are invited to visit AdminaHealth at Booth #700 to learn more about how the AdminaHealth Billing Suite can help them compete in the new way of work.

