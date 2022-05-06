KT Corp. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corporation (NYSE: KT), South Korea's largest integrated telecom and digital platform service provider, announced that it has filed its Form 20- F Annual Report on April 28th, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. The report can be accessed on KT's English website at https://corp.kt.com/eng in the Investors section under Business Report as well as the SEC's Edgar database at http://www.sec.gov/. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Form 20-F Annual Report that includes audited financial statements of 2021, free of charge, by sending an e-mail to the Company's IR department at ktir@kt.com.

About KT Corporation (KRX: 030200;NYSE: KT)

KT Corporation is the largest integrated telecom and digital platform service provider based in South Korea. Principal services include mobile, Broadband, IPTV, B2B communications, fixed-line telephony. The Company has industry-leading market presence in Broadband, media services, and fixed-line telephony by maintaining the No.1 market share positions. Also, the Company is the No.1 player in B2B communications and offers a wide range of digital transformation services (IDC, Cloud, AI, etc.). Additionally, the Company possesses a well-balanced portfolio of diverse subsidiaries focusing on media/content, financial services, real estate developments, and commerce industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and the industries in which we operate. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "should," and similar expressions. Those statements include, among other things, the discussions of our business strategy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources. We caution you that reliance on any forward-looking statement involves risks and uncertainties, and that although we believe that the assumptions on which our forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions could be incorrect. The uncertainties in this regard include, but are not limited to, those identified in the risk factors discussed above. In light of these and other uncertainties, you should not conclude that we will necessarily achieve any plans and objectives or projected financial results referred to in any of the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to release the results of any revisions of these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

