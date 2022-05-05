Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Medivir on 5 May 2022

HUDDINGE, Sweden, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir Aktiebolag (publ) held its annual shareholders' meeting today on 5 May 2022. The annual general meeting was held by physical presence of shareholders and with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting). The annual general meeting in Medivir Aktiebolag (publ) resolved the following:

Approval of profit and loss accounts and balance sheets, and discharge from liability of the board members and the managing director

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the profit and loss accounts and balance sheets for the financial year 2021. The persons who had been board members and managing directors were discharged from liability with respect to their respective management of the company for the financial year 2021.

Appropriation of the company's profit or loss

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, that the company's results should be carried forward.

Remuneration to the board of directors and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the board shall be paid in a total amount of not more than SEK 1,730,000 annually, allocated as follows. The chairman shall receive SEK 690,000 and other board members not employed by the company shall receive SEK 260,000 each. The annual general meeting also resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices within the auditor's quotation.

Election of the board of directors and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of board members shall be five with no deputy board members and that the number of auditors shall be one with no deputies.

Further, the annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Uli Hacksell, Lennart Hansson, Bengt Westermark and Yilmaz Mahshid and to elect Anette Lindqvist as members of the board. Uli Hacksell was re-elected as chairman of the board. An van Es Johansson resigned from the board after having declined re-election.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal and the board of directors' recommendation, to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor.

The board of directors' remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve of the board of directors' remuneration report.

Issue authorization

The annual general meeting further resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to authorize the board, up and until the next annual general meeting, on one or several occasions and with or without pre-emptive rights for shareholders, to resolve on the issue of new shares of series B, comprising a total of not more than 20 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company after the utilization of the authorization.

The purpose of the authorization is to provide flexibility to the board in its work to ensure that the company can appropriately raise capital for the financing of the business. Issuances of new shares under the authorization shall be made on market terms.

Issue of warrants of series 2022:1

Lastly, the annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to issue warrants as part of an incentive program through which employees can take part of and contribute to a positive value increase of the company's share during the period of the proposed program, and the company shall be able to retain and recruit competent and dedicated staff.

More information about the resolutions is available in the notice and the complete proposals comprised therein which are available on the company's website, www.medivir.com.

